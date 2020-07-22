Midland College Business & Economic Development Center receives grant from Wells Fargo Foundation

The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded Midland College with a $6,400 grant for general operational support of the college’s Business & Economic Development Center (BEDC) July 16.

Located at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida St., in Midland, the BEDC is a collaborative effort between Midland College and the City of Midland.

The center provides free business, credit and housing counseling. Staff also coordinate and teach related classes and workshops.

“Our mission is to help people increase credit scores, purchase homes and start or expand businesses,” Alfredo Chaparro, MC director of Community Services, explained.

“The Wells Fargo Foundation has shifted much of our grant funding this year to focus on COVID-19 response and recovery,” Amber Gomez Mace, assistant vice president/associate consultant, Wells Fargo Corporate Philanthropy and Community Relations, said. “Given the significant economic impact that the current pandemic has had on employment and small businesses specifically, we are very interested in funding programs that provide resources to support the small business community, and we were delighted to hear of Midland College BEDC’s alignment with housing affordability, small business growth and financial health.”

Chaparro added that many of the clients of the BEDC are hard-working West Texans with goals of starting their own businesses, thereby boosting the local economy. Staff and counselors at the BEDC help these individuals take their first steps in starting a business through business plan and loan procurement counseling.

“We truly appreciate Wells Fargo’s support of Midland College and their investment in small businesses as a way to boost the local economy,” Chaparro said.