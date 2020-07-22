  • July 22, 2020

Midland College Business & Economic Development Center receives grant from Wells Fargo Foundation - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Midland College Business & Economic Development Center receives grant from Wells Fargo Foundation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 1:32 pm

Midland College Business & Economic Development Center receives grant from Wells Fargo Foundation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded Midland College with a $6,400 grant for general operational support of the college’s Business & Economic Development Center (BEDC) July 16.

Located at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida St., in Midland, the BEDC is a collaborative effort between Midland College and the City of Midland.

The center provides free business, credit and housing counseling. Staff also coordinate and teach related classes and workshops.

“Our mission is to help people increase credit scores, purchase homes and start or expand businesses,” Alfredo Chaparro, MC director of Community Services, explained.

“The Wells Fargo Foundation has shifted much of our grant funding this year to focus on COVID-19 response and recovery,” Amber Gomez Mace, assistant vice president/associate consultant, Wells Fargo Corporate Philanthropy and Community Relations, said. “Given the significant economic impact that the current pandemic has had on employment and small businesses specifically, we are very interested in funding programs that provide resources to support the small business community, and we were delighted to hear of Midland College BEDC’s alignment with housing affordability, small business growth and financial health.”

Chaparro added that many of the clients of the BEDC are hard-working West Texans with goals of starting their own businesses, thereby boosting the local economy. Staff and counselors at the BEDC help these individuals take their first steps in starting a business through business plan and loan procurement counseling.

“We truly appreciate Wells Fargo’s support of Midland College and their investment in small businesses as a way to boost the local economy,” Chaparro said.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 1:32 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
98°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SE at 9mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 94°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]