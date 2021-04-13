MC presents diversity conference

Midland College will host a diversity conference titled Embracing Differences: Communication, Culture and Social Justice from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The virtual conference features breakout sessions from speakers from around the world, including Midland College faculty and students. It also features a social justice speech competition featuring the top speech students at Midland College.
The Virtual Diversity Conference is hosted by Midland College, Department of Languages, Speech, and Communication.