  July 24, 2020

MC mourns the passing of former president - Odessa American: Education

MC mourns the passing of former president

Posted: Friday, July 24, 2020 1:01 pm

MC mourns the passing of former president

Midland College was saddened to hear of the death of its third president Dr. David E. Daniel. He passed away on July 23 in Midland. He was 83.

He would have been 84 Sept. 13.

Daniel served as MC president from 1991-2008. Under his leadership, the college saw a 50 percent increase in enrollment, a $41.8 million bond pass with 70 percent approval and the creation of a baccalaureate degree.

“David Daniel gave 17 years of service to Midland College and the Midland community,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said in a news release. “He garnered tremendous community support for Midland College and established MC as a national leader among community colleges. I am privileged to continue to lead MC in its tradition of excellence.”

Other Daniel accomplishments include:

• He established the Midland College Advanced Technology Center, which provides state-of-the-art education and training in technical applications, health sciences entry level professions, safety training and workforce skills to high school students, college students and employees of Permian Basin businesses.

>> Established the Cogdell Learning Center serving South and East Midland.

>> Acquired the Petroleum Professional Development Center in downtown Midland.

>> Developed the MC Williams Regional Technical Training Center in Fort Stockton, which later became the college’s only branch campus.

>> Created the Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series and the Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series.

>> Expanded the footprint of the Midland College main campus to include the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall, the Dorothy and Todd Aaron Medical Science Building, the Leona G. and John E. Fox Science Building, the F. Marie Hall Academic Building, three residence halls, a new maintenance facility and the Dollye Neal Chapel.

“I am proud of MC’s place among other community colleges, the development of which has helped to keep this nation at the top of civilization as we know it! People often say to me, ‘We’re so proud of our college.’ That sense of ownership means everything,” Daniel said before he retired from Midland College in August of 2008.

Daniel was also a state and national leader in community colleges. In 1991-1992, Dr. Daniel was chair of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the highest elected office among America’s community colleges. He was a member of the AACC Board from 1988-1993, and in 2005, Daniel was chosen by the AACC trustees as the Outstanding Chief Executive Officer for the Western Region.

His service to Texas higher education includes serving as president of the Texas Association of Community Colleges and as a member of the Texas Council of Workforce and Economic Competitiveness.

In 2012, Midland College named the men’s residence hall as the Daniel Residence Hall in honor of Dr. David Daniel and to commemorate his dedication and 17-year leadership of Midland College.

