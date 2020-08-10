Lone Star Pediatrics posts back-to-school video

To help parents and children prepare for the reopening of school, Lone Star Pediatrics has posted a video on YouTube with tips on fighting COVID-19.

Featuring Vivaan Dasari, a Nimitz Middle School student, and Shreeyaan Dasari, a Reagan Elementary student, the video offers advice on how to put on, wear and dispose of a mask, social distancing, advises youngsters to wear a mask all the time, hand sanitizing and hand washing techniques.

Dr. Bhargavi B. Kola, a pediatrician at Lone Star Pediatrics, added that it is also important to get flu vaccines this year.

“With schools re-opening next week, I would recommend having parents contact their respective primary care doctors and have themselves vaccinated as well,” Kola stated in an email.

“To be more precise we want to maximize the vaccine uptake in our community to protect the vulnerable population (the elderly and people with existing medical conditions). Children are known as excellent vectors for influenza and shed higher titers and for longer duration,” she stated.

The George Mason University Student Health Services website said a titer is “a laboratory test that measures the presence and amount of antibodies in blood. A titer may be used to prove immunity to disease.”

Kola said, “The fewer who can transmit influenza during the pandemic, the fewer people are likely to get a double infection of SARS CoV2 in the flu season. In the year 2017-2018 alone, our national influenza hospitalizations were up to 825,000, and as of June 26 the COVID hospitalizations were estimated close to 560,000. One COVID hospitalization can use the resources of up to four influenza hospitalizations.”

She stated that this information came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, https://www.cdc.gov/.