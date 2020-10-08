Lockout at Milam

A call about shots fired led to Milam Elementary School, 815 S. Dixie Blvd., being on lock out for a short time Thursday afternoon.

The school went into lockout at 3:09 p.m. and was out at 3:26 p.m. The shots apparently came from a funeral service at a nearby funeral home and Ector County ISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins said they were blanks.

Lockout is formerly known as shelter in place, Adkins said previously. It is a precaution the district takes when something is happening nearby.