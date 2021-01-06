  • January 6, 2021

Local teachers to keep expired federal COVID-19 benefits - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Local teachers to keep expired federal COVID-19 benefits

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:31 pm

Local teachers to keep expired federal COVID-19 benefits Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

On the first school day after federal workplace safeguards expired for millions of Americans, the Harmony Public Schools Executive Board voted to independently provide the much-needed benefits to its 4,000-plus employees.

The benefits previously were part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), a federal program which provided American workers a number of workplace safeguards related to COVID-19. Primarily, the benefits included up to 10 Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) days if an employee was unable to work due to COVID-19 diagnosis, symptoms, possible exposure, or required quarantine for themselves, a family member, or child care provider, a news release said.

Those federal benefits expired Dec. 31, 2020. However, the Harmony Public Schools’ Executive Board voted at an emergency meeting Monday night, Jan. 4, to independently extend the same benefits to employees throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

“The Harmony board felt this action was not only an important thing to do, but the right thing to do for our staff and their families,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said in a letter to employees Tuesday. “By offering these benefits, our team members can know that their jobs and livelihoods will not be impacted if they need to seek treatment for COVID-19 or stay home with possible symptoms. Additionally, our student families know that Harmony is doing all it can to take care of the team members who take care of their students, and reduce potential COVID-19 exposure on campus.”

Harmony Public Schools is a statewide public charter school system with campuses serving Prek-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

The school system has committed to offering both in-person and remote learning options for students throughout the 2020-2021 school year, and is now accepting applications for new students for the 2021-22 school year.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:31 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
53°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: NNW at 11mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 30°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]