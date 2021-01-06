Local teachers to keep expired federal COVID-19 benefits

On the first school day after federal workplace safeguards expired for millions of Americans, the Harmony Public Schools Executive Board voted to independently provide the much-needed benefits to its 4,000-plus employees.

The benefits previously were part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), a federal program which provided American workers a number of workplace safeguards related to COVID-19. Primarily, the benefits included up to 10 Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) days if an employee was unable to work due to COVID-19 diagnosis, symptoms, possible exposure, or required quarantine for themselves, a family member, or child care provider, a news release said.

Those federal benefits expired Dec. 31, 2020. However, the Harmony Public Schools’ Executive Board voted at an emergency meeting Monday night, Jan. 4, to independently extend the same benefits to employees throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

“The Harmony board felt this action was not only an important thing to do, but the right thing to do for our staff and their families,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said in a letter to employees Tuesday. “By offering these benefits, our team members can know that their jobs and livelihoods will not be impacted if they need to seek treatment for COVID-19 or stay home with possible symptoms. Additionally, our student families know that Harmony is doing all it can to take care of the team members who take care of their students, and reduce potential COVID-19 exposure on campus.”

Harmony Public Schools is a statewide public charter school system with campuses serving Prek-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

The school system has committed to offering both in-person and remote learning options for students throughout the 2020-2021 school year, and is now accepting applications for new students for the 2021-22 school year.