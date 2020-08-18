Initiative to include Midland Memorial

The POWER Initiative, focusing on early childhood readiness, an AVID leadership coaching update and a presentation from the Texas Impact Network were in the spotlight during an Education Partnership of the Permian Basin Leadership Team meeting Tuesday.

The meeting was conducted via Zoom and also included a review of school opening plans from Ector County, Midland and Greenwood ISDs.

The POWER Initiative stands for the Power of Worlds and Early Reading. The purpose of the initiative is to encourage the community to read, speak and interact with children, as frequently as possible, beginning at birth.

The venture was launched with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center earlier this year. Now Adrian Vega, executive director of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, said Midland Memorial Hospital is poised to join in January 2021. The bags include a Centers for Disease Control milestone moments book, CDC age-level baby book, a Scholastic book, “O is for Oil,” by Vega, baby toy keys, a baby bib, articles, a magnet and website information for additional resources.

Vega said the end goal of the POWER Initiative is to improve kindergarten readiness rates.

United Way of Midland applied to be a Smart Start Community a year or two ago, Vega said.

Start Smart Texas is a partnership between the United Ways of Texas and Texas PBS created to support Texas communities that are part of the Campaign for Grade-level Reading, as well as other Texas cities, to achieve improved reading scores across the state, the Smart Start Texas Communities website states.

“They were granted this distinction, but because this is a broader effort for our entire region, we are going back to the Start Smart group at the state level, so that we can become a Start Smart region, Smart Start Permian Basin, since all three hospitals will be participating. With that said, we are going to need to raise the funds for all three hospitals to participate starting Jan. 1. We’re looking at raising about $75,000 to $80,000 for about 8,000 bags. It’s about $10 a bag because we’re looking at about 8,000 births going into next year,” Vega said.

The POWER Bags came out of the partnership’s Early Childhood Action Network. Since January, MCH and ORMC have been providing POWER Bags to every new mother in the community.

Vega noted that Chevron and XTO Energy and others are huge supporters of the effort.

“… We have a fundraising group that’s trying to raise money, but Chevron committed last year. … They gave about $10,000 and they paid for some of the books, but they are such a big believer in this effort because it’s going to impact the entire region they have committed to provide us some seed money to start working with a grant writer,” Vega said.

The idea, he said, is to fund the whole initiative.

“So what we’re shooting for is to receive funds that would allow us to have a POWER coordinator, or even a POWER staff, if you will,” Vega said.

Lorraine Perryman, co-chair of the Education Partnership with Collin Sewell, said Educate Midland also is on board with the POWER initiative. The Education Partnership of the Permian Basin is a nonprofit organization that is focused on supporting and improving the quality of education throughout the Permian Basin from cradle to career, its website says. Educate Midland is a similar model and organization.

“Funding for a grant writer is a game changer,” Perryman said, “so we can flesh out this whole POWER initiative and staff that up so we can roll it out throughout the entire region …”

Amy Anderson, district director of AVID for Ector County ISD, gave an update on AVID leadership coaching which started last school year as a way for community members to mentor sixth graders.

Anderson said coaching this year would be offered through Google Meets.

“Each each community coach will be paired with an ECISD host and they will have three to four students in their group, so we hope to have a pilot and run that for six weeks back to back …,” Anderson said.

To start, the sessions would be at the same time on the same day each week and the community coaches would have the same students.

“We would have a pilot (program) at each campus. That way when we return in the spring we can serve more students in a larger capacity, but we definitely want to make a small little pilot in October through November, finishing before Thanksgiving so we can work out … all the little details,” Anderson said.

Another aim of the coaching program is to build relationships with middle school students so mentors can follow them into high school and post secondary “and really see your efforts pass to fruition as they become leaders of our community,” Anderson said.

Anderson said coaches will be given an open topic, lessons and support, if they feel like they need it.

“But otherwise, you’re the expert so you’re just going to share so it …,” Anderson said.

The initial program started off with hand shaking, but this will be geared to the virtual world like when to mute, having cameras off or on and appearance — “what we look like.”

“… And we have to be aware of how we’re coming across on the screen. In the past, I’ve talked about handshakes and all of those things so you’re just going to guide them through that with your experience and expertise. Another one will be time management, so how do you manage your time? You’re just going to share your career with them. How you got where you’re going; how you managed your time in college; how you manage your time now; it really doesn’t look that different, so all these skills that we’re trying to get them to do in middle school, paying it forward to their success in high school as well as college and into their career.”

In the virtual world, Anderson said, coaches can serve multiple campuses if they want.

“We hope to be recruiting and have everything ready by Oct. 1,” Anderson said. Those who are interested should contact Debbie Lieb, ECISD community engagement specialist, at (432) 456-7059. If coaches participated before, Anderson said they are good to go this year.