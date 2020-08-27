Holy Cross starts in-person instruction

Thirty-five students strong this year, Holy Cross Catholic High School recently started in-person instruction.

Head of School Carolyn Gonzalez said the campus, located at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, is following all the safety guidelines.

Classes are limited in size. Students are kept six feet apart from each other and six feet away from their teachers and they eat outside.

New this year are music electives for juniors and seniors.

Elena Jimenez, a 14-year-old freshman, is in her first year at Holy Cross.

“At my old school, I felt like I wasn’t challenged enough and I just didn’t really like how the teachers taught, so I kind of left everything from my old school and (came here),” Jimenez said.

She said the experience has been fun so far.

“We’ve done a lot of projects and it’s a lot different than what I used to do at my old school, so I’m enjoying it so far,” Jimenez added.

There is a theology class so she said she gets to learn more about her faith.

Another aspect that’s different is meeting new peers.

“A lot of them know each other because they went to school together and so it was a first for me because I had to meet new people. I had been going to the same school for a long time, so I didn’t have to meet new people ... so (it’s) definitely helping me refresh my social skills,” Jimenez said.

Gonzales said choir, ensemble and guitar have been added this year as electives.

Carla Hernandez is the music teacher and it is her first year teaching, as well.

Hernandez said she is getting good participation from the students.

“A lot of them have never had a proper choir class before ...” Hernandez said.

School started Aug. 12.

“I think it’s going to be a little challenging. It’s not something that they’re used to, but they’re doing good. They’ve learned one song so far in choir. Today, we are bringing our instruments and we’re learning some new chords, so I’m hoping by mid-September we’ll all be playing and singing together ...,” she said.

Gonzalez said the students are working on an alma mater for the school.

“We have a big project this semester — to write an alma mater for the school. Next year, our juniors will be seniors and I want something that they can have with them when they graduate. ... The ensemble will be making the accompaniment (and) choir will be making the melody and the lyrics. They’re really excited about it,” Hernandez said.

Lauren Rieves co-teaches world history and English II with Ryan Griffin. When she worked at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, they had classes similar to this.

“... But really it came about from scheduling. Mr. Griffin and I approached each other at the end of last year and we really were just like there are a lot of things we saw as far as TEKS and standards that we could support each other and really help and make learning become a lot more alive and applicable with both courses coming together,” Rieves said.

The class of sophomores was working on a project rollout regarding media, bias in the news, trolling, “what happens when people don’t research what’s happening” and tying that back to ancient civilizations.

She added that they want the students to read the stories and not just headlines.

Sixteen-year-old sophomore Diego Dauphin said this is his second year at Holy Cross.

“It’s different especially from the norm because there are a lot of safety protocols being put in place and I know it’s for health, but sometimes it does get a little hard to follow all those rules,” Dauphin said.

He said he prefers in-person instruction to virtual.

“... I like interacting with people physically, and of course with all these safety protocols, it’s made it harder but it’s still better than being virtual, I feel,” he said.

Gonzalez said they have had interest from parents in Holy Cross this year.

“I think everybody’s just trying to figure out how to make in-person learning work (during) COVID. We really had to watch our sophomore numbers ...,” she added.

Students were a little anxious at first about going back to school and had questions like why do we have to wear a mask all day, stay six feet apart and eat outside.

Gonzalez said they have done a lot of culture building to inform students about why things are being done that way “... I think once we allow them to know the why, they calm down and then they got to see that it was OK. We could still have fun. We could still have school. We just had to change it a little, so we don’t call this our new normal. This is just normal. This is normal for us now,” she added.

Plans are for the high school to have its own building on land at Holiday Hill Road in Midland. Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd. has donated about 55 acres of land on Holiday Hill Road in Midland to the nonprofit Permian Basin Catholic High School. The campus will sit on about 30 acres, a previous article from the Odessa American stated.

Gonzalez said they are still working on this, but things have moved more slowly than expected because of the pandemic and the economic decline.