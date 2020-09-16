  • September 16, 2020

Harmony reopens campus - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Harmony reopens campus

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:11 pm

Harmony reopens campus Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Harmony Science Academy opened its doors for the first time since the pandemic hit in March to a select group of students who chose in-person instruction on Sept. 14.

The Harmony Science Academy will open the school in two phases. Phase 1, which began on Monday, will allow students enrolled in kindergarten through third grade and some students receiving special education services back in the classroom. Phase 2 will allow students in grades four through eight back on campus Sept. 28. Students who have not opted for in-person instruction will continue virtual learning.

Creating a safe and academically-focused learning environment for students and staff members is the top priority at Harmony Science Academy, a news release said.

“After months of careful preparation, we were so excited to welcome back our students into the classrooms earlier this week,” Principal Yuksel Kocak said in the release.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:11 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
87°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 84°/Low 61°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]