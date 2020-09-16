Harmony reopens campus

Harmony Science Academy opened its doors for the first time since the pandemic hit in March to a select group of students who chose in-person instruction on Sept. 14.

The Harmony Science Academy will open the school in two phases. Phase 1, which began on Monday, will allow students enrolled in kindergarten through third grade and some students receiving special education services back in the classroom. Phase 2 will allow students in grades four through eight back on campus Sept. 28. Students who have not opted for in-person instruction will continue virtual learning.

Creating a safe and academically-focused learning environment for students and staff members is the top priority at Harmony Science Academy, a news release said.

“After months of careful preparation, we were so excited to welcome back our students into the classrooms earlier this week,” Principal Yuksel Kocak said in the release.