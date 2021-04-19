  • April 19, 2021

Harmony Public Schools hosting virtual job fair

Harmony Public Schools hosting virtual job fair

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 5:31 pm

Harmony Public Schools hosting virtual job fair

Harmony Public Schools West Texas is hosting a virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 24 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Harmony Public Schools is looking for individuals who are interested in inspiring and preparing students to excel in college and beyond. Available positions include: campus instructional coaches, prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers, special education life skills teacher, reading and math interventionist, child nutrition assistant and assistant teachers. Positions vary by campus.

Interested applicants can register by visiting the “Job Fair” tab on the district website.

Harmony Public Schools are tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. Harmony Public Schools West Texas District has four campuses in El Paso and one in Odessa and Lubbock.

Posted in on Monday, April 19, 2021 5:31 pm.

