  • November 2, 2020

Harmony Public Schools begin open enrollment - Odessa American: Education

Harmony Public Schools begin open enrollment

>> On the net: harmonytx.org

Posted: Monday, November 2, 2020 4:51 pm

Harmony Public Schools begin open enrollment

Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is now accepting open enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

Harmony offers a free public education with special emphasis on Project-Based STEM Learning, College Prep, Career Readiness, and Character Education to PreK-12 students at 58 campuses statewide.

Families new to Harmony can apply for enrollment through Feb. 10, 2021, online at HarmonyTX.org/Apply or at their nearest Harmony campus. (To find a school near you, visit HarmonyTX.org/Schools.php).

To ensure fairness to all applicants, any Harmony campus that receives more applications than there are seats available will randomize all applications and select students via blind lottery. Each campus will set a date for their lottery within two weeks of the application deadline.

Parents will be notified in the spring if their students have been selected for enrollment or placed on a waiting list.

