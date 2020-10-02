Harmony making adjustments as students return

The phase-in process started in August and was completed Sept. 28. The public charter campus has about 506 kindergarten through eighth grade students, but had about 250 on campus Sept. 29.

Teachers and students are glad to be back, but it is different.

“It’s kind of challenging, actually. You cannot go and do the things you used to do, like everything has changed and you are trying to do everything on the internet and it’s quite challenging for both teachers and students,” teacher Ferhat Demir said.

Public Relations Coordinator Christina Bernal said school started at the Odessa campus Aug. 17 and they were virtual at the beginning. Kindergarten through third grade students started Sept. 14 and fourth through eighth graders started Sept. 28.

Parents are not allowed to take their children into the school. They have their temperatures taken when they arrive and there is a digital thermometer as they walk in.

Bernal said the students are also screened for symptoms and pick up and drop off times take a bit longer.

Most of the Harmony schools, including Odessa’s, have sneeze guards for each student in the classroom.

“We are still waiting for some to come in, so those that don’t have the sneeze guards the classrooms are smaller so basically we have a limited number of kids that come in. Once we fill that space, then they’ll have to do virtual,” Bernal said.

If a class does not have sneeze guards there are 12 to 15 students and if they are present, they can have up to 22 in a class. Normally there would be 25 to 28 students, depending on the classroom size, Bernal said.

Water fountains are off limits, touchless water faucets have been installed and there is hand sanitizer everywhere. Bernal noted that the traffic in the hallways is one way and the students also eat lunch in their rooms.

Shelly Zuniga, a 13-year-old eighth grader, started school Monday in person.

“I think it’s great,” Zuniga said. “It’s probably a little unorganized right now, but that’s fine. I know this is new for everyone, so I can understand why it’s unorganized but at least we’re all back.”

Zuniga said she didn’t see much difference between virtual and in person learning.

“Really, I’d have to say online learning is a lot safer, but with personal you can get the teacher’s help. I guess online and personal is pretty much the same,” she said.

Xaneli Tarin, a 12-year-old seventh grader, said she is the child of a teacher so she returned to campus a little bit before Sept. 28.

“It’s actually a lot better. We get to focus a lot more ...,” Tarin said.

She added that there are fewer distractions at school than at home. She has two siblings and while she was at home she said her brother and sister liked to have their headphones off so it was hard to understand her teacher.

Tarin added that it is also good to see her peers.

“They’re very fun to talk to,” she said. “Everyone’s so kind.”

Dean of Academics Susan Trevino is in her second year at Harmony.

“It’s definitely been different for us, as opposed to a regular school year. We have challenges as far as student safety and just making sure we’re following appropriate guidelines to keep our students and staff safe,” Trevino said.

It has impacted the way they teach and the ways students interact in the classrooms.

“... Our students are staying in their classrooms six feet apart. They’re always supposed to wear masks. They have the sneeze guards and PE is in the same classroom. They stay in the same classroom all day. Normally, our kids would rotate. Our upper grades, they even have lunch in their classrooms,” Trevino said.

Parents can switch from face-to-face to virtual learning, but they are asked to try it for 14 days first.

Melissa Torres, special education coordinator for the Odessa campus, has been with the school for nearly 10 years. She teaches students in grades kindergarten through eight.

She agreed with her colleagues’ sentiments that coming back has been an adjustment.

“I thought I was ready because of getting back to the routine, just getting back to see our students. It’s been a little different with the new regulations in place with what we can and cannot do. I understand why, of course. We know it’s contagious and it’s for health reasons, but I just feel that it’s been a struggle for our teachers and our students to go through the new norm of what life is like right now,” Torres said.

She added that her son attends school at Harmony and it has helped him to be around his friends. Even if he can’t be near them, he can talk to them.

“... I think this whole situation has affected our students’ socialization, especially for the little ones. You need that socialization. You need that interaction to learn what’s allowed and what’s not allowed. I think having them back has helped because they’re able to interact with others and just see other people,” Torres said.

She said the major concern with students in special education who are online is that a lot of times they don’t know how to do things. When she has them in person she can point out how to do things.

In-person education also helps special education students learn about social norms.

Currently, Torres is in her own separate classroom because her students rotate.

“... It’s hard to not to be able to bring them in and sit with them. They’re in their classroom, but I still have to do it online, so that’s been hard,” because the students want to see her in person, she said.

“Having that interaction with them has been rough. It’s all a little different than I thought my 10th year here would be and sometimes I’m like well it is what it is and I’m going to keep moving and do what I need to for our students. If they need me to be here online, then that’s going to be what it is. That’s what I’m here for is them,” Torres said.