Grow our own effort to restart

The Education Partnership of the Permian Basin Leadership Team plans to restart a grow our own action network that would help prepare Permian Basin young people for the local workforce.

Just before COVID-19 hit, the concept was endorsed last year at the last meeting the leadership team held at the Sewell Auto Tech building. The idea would be to get students ready for not only automotive technician positions, but teaching, healthcare, athletic training and other fields.

“The only thing we can be sure of is that there will be students graduating from our campuses this year and every year going forward,” co-chair Collin Sewell said in a Zoom call Tuesday.

Sewell, president of The Sewell Family of Companies, said it’s always been difficult to find qualified people to work in the Permian Basin.

“… Our chambers on multiple occasions, and sometimes consistently, have continued to have initiatives to try to create a reliable workforce, a qualified workforce; whatever different terms that they’ve had,” Sewell said.

“All of us at different levels, if we went up and added the money that we spent over the last decade to recruit, fly people in at night, as some of us have said, so they could wake up here instead of landing here during the day; hotel rooms; times we’ve taken people out to dinner. If you and I and all the business and nonprofits and all of us on the call added that number up it would probably be pretty staggering on what we’ve spent to … recruit people to our community.”

“And then if we did the calculation to determine what percentage of those people we retained two, five or 10 years later, we would probably find that there were a whole bunch of $100 bills that we probably just burned in our fireplace because we brought people out, and for whatever reason, the job didn’t work; or the family didn’t want to move; or the family did move and then they said this is terrible we want to go back to where our family is. … It’s really not so much always about the landscape, but just the reality that people are far away from family and they don’t have anyone to help them with their kids in the evening, or on (a) day like this when school’s remote and they still need to go to work; just the … challenge of people relocating their life hundreds and thousands of miles away.”

Sewell said he is no different, having spent his entire career trying to recruit people to West Texas to become automotive technicians.

“And a few years ago in partnering with ECISD and Odessa College we just said we need to really take a very laser approach to developing our own automotive technicians …; young men and women within our region who already live here and have an interest in staying here. … Obviously as many of you are aware, we partnered with Odessa College and they in turn have partnered with ECISD. Sewell Auto Tech exists on our old campus … on Eighth Street and really has tried serve as a model for the way that we can create a private and a public partnership for us to be able to create a workforce that’s really viable for the industry that I’m in,” Sewell said.

“There have been similar partnerships between OC, UT Permian Basin, Texas Tech Health Sciences and ECISD and MISD (Midland ISD), but what I think has lacked in many ways is really creating a private and a public partnership. Some of the conversations that we’ve had, some of them over a year ago, are how do we create these pathways for people whether it’s in the medical field, whether it’s in the engineering field, whether it’s in the welding field; regardless of the field, how do we create these pathways so that young men and women who are juniors today in our high schools are beginning to think about what their options are. …,” Sewell said.

He noted that high school seniors will be stepping into a world that is more uncertain than even two years ago.

“After what we have all lived through in the past 12 months, it is … probably more uncertain for them than it was before, so how do we create an opportunity for them to be able to see a pathway that they (can) move forward in in a specific field. I really would hope that this group would be willing to embrace the opportunity to say can we use Sewell Auto Tech as a base model and hopefully make it a whole lot better than that in other areas of expertise — whether it’s the education field, the medical field, the engineering field, the business field.”

Co-chair Lorraine Perryman said in light of increasing numbers of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 that the community is “beginning to wake up and get ready to move forward, so I think this is really an opportune time for us to stand this effort up again …”

ECISD Executive Director of Career and Technical Education Carla Byrne said the teaching academy program will be expanded down to ninth graders.

“We’re kind of mirroring it like an early college high school without actually applying for the designation. They’ll be housed at our own high schools so kids won’t have to choose to go to OCTECHS or OCA (Odessa Collegiate Academy). They can stay there with their friends and they will be able to earn up to 78 semester credit hours. They’ll start at OC and matriculate to UTPB …,” Byrne said.

She added that they are “super excited” that this will bring students closer to degree completion and eventually teaching in ECISD classrooms.

“We’re going to be offering them a letter of intent to hire, and they in turn will sign a letter of commitment to us, so we hope that symbolizes a partnership and kind of a promise that we will have with them …,” Byrne said.

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said the pipeline concept is part of the district’s strategic plan.

“… This education pathway is definitely one of them, but we have some other intern programs that we’re looking to start next year. One in the technology area with our district; some interns that will work within the technology field with the school district …,” Howard said.

Also planned is a student teaching experience for students who want to be athletic trainers.

In view of the need for speech pathologists, diagnosticians and other specialties, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said the district is going to explore partnering with universities to help it build a pipeline for speech pathologists, and with UTPB and Sul Ross State University, for diagnosticians.

Sewell said if anyone is interested in being part of the pathways subgroup, they should message Adrian Vega, executive director of the Education Partnership.

They would like people from the business and nonprofit communities who understand what’s currently available in the community to get involved.

The next step is to create a chair for that committee and see what the next steps are.

Larry Daniel, dean of the UTPB College of Education, said UTPB is “elated” to be involved with all these partnerships to produce more educators. Daniel also gave an update on the OC2UTPB Teaching in 3 program that started about a year and a half ago.

“… We got our first group of students this semester. We are up about 60 students in enrollment over last year. The vast majority of those are coming from OC to UTPB, so great success there and I think these other initiatives are going to pay off big time as well,” Daniel said.