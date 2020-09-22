GOOD NEWS: Grant awarded to support students

ALPINE It was announced earlier this month that the University was on the receiving end of a federal grant aimed at further empowering institutions who support Hispanic and underrepresented students.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.

As U.S. Senator John Cornyn says in his statement, “In Texas, more than one in three individuals identify as Hispanic, and I am proud to support Hispanic-Serving Institutions and their contributions to our state’s growing Hispanic community.

Quality education and diverse environments benefit everyone, and especially during these tough times I applaud Sul Ross State University for its work to secure this grant to better serve its students.”

The grant, which will be in effect over the course of five years, focuses on two main objectives: Maximizing retention of students and advancing faculty development. Both are key areas of focus for this new administration. Addressing them effectively has now been expedited with this injection of federal aid. It will provide the university the ability to improve student orientation, engagement opportunities for students in sophomore through their senior years, improving academic advising programs to ensure course selection efficiency, and implementing writing centers in the satellite campuses to build skills necessary to succeed in writing-intensive upper level coursework. Sul Ross is honored to be recognized for its focus and diligence those faculty and staff who endeavor to provide for our underrepresented students.