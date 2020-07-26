Gallego takes reins at Sul Ross State

ALPINE Former longtime state representative and former congressman Pete Pena Gallego has a big job at hand as the new president of Sul Ross State University, but he is confident that with the skills he has developed and his appreciation for the rural school’s uniqueness, he will help increase its enrollment and achieve other important goals.

Asked if his June 5 appointment followed the pattern set in recent years by Texas Tech, Texas A&M and the University of Texas of naming political and military leaders to the top jobs, the 58-year-old Alpine native said, “In my case, I think the local connection was incredibly important.

“I’m the first president of Sul Ross who is actually a Sul Ross graduate. It was also the fact that I knew not only this community but also our Rio Grande College campuses in Del Rio, Uvalde and Eagle Pass. I don’t know that it was the background in politics so much as it was the background in the region and a familiarity with the local culture and the university and the challenges it faces.”

Noting that SRSU, part of the San Marcos-based Texas State University System, had traditionally enrolled 2,000-plus students but has lately been down to 1,600, Gallego said one priority is to reach 2,000 again. “Texas at one point was a rural, agricultural state and it has transitioned into a more urban state over time, which has led to some declining enrollment.

“It’s a phenomenon most other places don’t have to deal with. But we’re working on it. We’ve seen that population density is not always a good thing when you’re looking for areas to social distance. While we have some challenges, we also have unique advantages.

“We are in what I’d refer to as a living laboratory. If you’re interested in biology or geology, the TransPecos is a phenomenal place to study, and for water issues or the border economy, those are areas where we have a unique perspective.”

Alpine (population 8,600) is 140 miles southwest of Odessa.

Having grown up working in his parents’ business, Gallego’s Mexican Food Restaurant, Gallego first got interested in public service when his dad Pete A. became the first Hispanic elected to the Alpine School Board in 1959. The late KVLF Radio owner and ex-state representative Gene Hendryx hired him as an announcer, providing further insights into politics, then Texas House Speaker Pete Laney gave him many key assignments while he represented the 74th District from 1991-2013.

Gallego’s older sisters Imelda, a retired lawyer, and Rebecca, a family practice doctor, were also good examples. “Imelda was the first Latina lawyer I ever met,” he said.

“She graduated from Sul Ross and went off to UT Law School and passed the Bar exam. I hadn’t known that Mexicans could be doctors or lawyers, so both sisters were groundbreaking for me.”

Asked if Texas will “turn blue” or be controlled by the Democratic Party, Gallego said, “Well, the polls certainly indicate that it’s a competitive state.

“Whether you are supportive of President Trump or not, the one thing that I would assume most people agree on is that he has motivated people to participate in our electoral system. So we’ll see what happens. November will be a fascinating month. How we accomplish the voting in the middle of a pandemic will be interesting to watch.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree here, Gallego earned his law degree at the University of Texas in Austin. He and his wife Maria Elena, also a lawyer, have a 15-year-old son. Gallego’s father died in 2010 at age 85. His mom’s name is Elena.

He served one term as the democratic 23rd District congressman from 2013-15 and ran unsuccessfully for re-election to Congress in 2016 and for the Texas State Senate in ‘18. So counting his 11 terms in the Texas House in Austin, he has run for office 14 times.

Opened in 2001, SRSU’s activities center is named for him. “There is a lot of Alpine that’s special to me,” Gallego said.

“Four generations of my family have been baptized, married or had their funeral Masses at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and I have wonderful memories of graduating from Alpine High School.

“I also have the memory of times where there was more of a struggle, when Alpine was segregated, and I remember the challenge of integration and how controversial that was. In those days, the word ‘Latino’ didn’t exist. We were all Mexicans. So my father was the first Mexican elected to the school board and my mother led the drive for integration. I grew up in campaigns and always wanted to participate as a candidate.”

The 77-year-old Laney was reached in his native Hale Center, north of Lubbock. Having served as the democratic Speaker from 1993-2003, Laney said he gave Gallego a series of big assignments, including 10 years on the Appropriations Committee and its conference committee, “because he was dedicated to good government.

“Good government and doing what was right for the people of Texas were always more important to me than somebody’s political philosophy,” Laney said. “I told my members they should represent their districts and not forsake the people who elected them, then do what was good for everybody.

“Pete did a real good job of representing his district. Not being derogatory of other members, there were some whose philosophy meant more than representing their districts. I think the same qualities that made Pete a good House member will make him a good university president.

“He has all the respect in the world for his board members and faculty, but he won’t be bashful about presenting any ideas that he has to them.”

Gallego said the skills he has acquired over time will make his new job easier. “When you’re used to pushing the red button or the green button, it makes that decision process much easier,” he said.

“The fact that I have to be out in public and that I have a network of friends and acquaintances in places I am now working in — these are all things that make this job a lot easier along with the fact that I have a policy background in education.”

Gallego noted that the Higher Education Committee was one of his assignments as a state representative, working on the budgets of SRSU and other schools.

In his June newsletter to faculty and staff members, he talked of how Sul Ross was the 1949 birthplace of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. “We’ve won nine national rodeo championships, as many as any other school in the country,” he said.

“This year, assuming we have rodeo, both our men’s and women’s teams are nationally ranked and we expect that we have a real shot at winning national championships. So we’re calling it ‘The Drive to 10.’ We respect our heritage and culture and we’re trying to build on them as we move through the 21st century.”

A spokeswoman for the NIRA in Walla Walla, Wash., said SRSU is tied with Montana State, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Sam Houston State for the most men’s and women’s championships with nine but that it and Montana State have the most men’s championships with seven each.

Referring to the Rio Grande Colleges, Gallego said, “I want to add enrollment not only in Alpine but also in Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde. “The key word for me is opportunity.

“Many of our students are first-generation college (students) and one advantage is that we’re small. We know our students; our students know us,”

Gallego respects those who decide against higher education but said most adults know a college degree “is a safety net” against the unpredictability, for example, of the oilfield. “On the parent level, they understand that,” he said.

“On the kid level, I think you see broad understanding of it. I have a vested interest in the university’s success as every day I look at that degree on my wall. I want to make it more and more valuable, not only for me but for every single graduate of Sul Ross. I love this place because it gave me that opportunity.

“Our country is a big mosaic with a lot of independent and different pieces, but when you put them together they make a beautiful mosaic. That’s what I want to make Sul Ross into, an institution that reflects not only the community we are located in but the world that surrounds us.”