Fulbright offers AEC teacher a chance to network

Reynaldo Duran is looking forward to networking with colleagues from around the world through a Fulbright grant.

Recipients are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership potential.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and was created to increase mental understanding and build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

“This program actually invites teachers here in America who would help promote global education ... so actually the main purpose is for us to connect with international teachers and then make that collaboration happen in our classroom, school and hopefully in the district ...,” Duran said.

He added that the award validates what is being done at the Alternative Education Center.

“My participation in this fellowship would actually allow me to network with more teachers, particularly with teachers in those countries that I have chosen. I have chosen South Africa and Europe ... ,” he said.

When Duran found out he had received the grant, he first communicated with Alternative Education Center Principal Adam Portillo and Dawn Westby, the counselor who helped him with recommendations.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving for this monumental award than Mr. Duran,” Portillo said. “He’s always seeking innovative approaches to engage our students, therefore our students collaborate with students from different parts of the world and recognize the differences and similarities in our public education experiences. Mr. Duran is a valuable asset to the Alternative Education Center, ECISD, and to this community and I know he will represent ECISD and our country very well.”

Duran said he and fellow recipients were set to start training online this month until December. A symposium was planned for Washington, D.C. The program usually lasts for a year.

A native of Dapitan City on Mindanao in the Philippines, Duran is in his fifth year as a math teacher at the Alternative Education Center. He has taught for 14 years around the region and in North Carolina.

Originally, Duran applied for a special education position and they made him an English teacher.

“I asked if I could be moved back to math because that’s my thing,” he said.

Having received most of his education in the Philippines, Duran said it was the only course his parents could afford at the time.

He has a bachelor’s degree in math, a master’s degree in math and a doctorate in special education all from the Philippines. He has a master’s degree in deaf education from Texas Tech University and is currently working toward his licensed professional counselor from Lamar University.

“At first it was survival, now it’s love,” he said. “I really like teaching out here. If you talk about life, this is life. I invite everyone to experience stuff that we’re doing here. They will see that life is not constrained. It’s unlimited. You see a lot of stuff here that would really make you grow. After here, I would not be the same person wherever I go.”

Currently, Duran’s assignment is high school — grades nine through 12, but he has taught middle school previously.

He enjoys seeing his students smile and feels gratified when he can contribute something. If he sees improvement, it’s a win for him.

“It just gives you that fulfillment of why you are here,” Duran said.

He and his wife, Marilou Jane, have two children. She teaches English at Ector College Prep Success Academy.