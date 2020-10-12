Former teacher turns her talent to Basin PBS

An award-winning teacher in her previous job, Danielle Castle has taken her talents to Basin PBS to become its education director.

This is a new position for the public television station, Castle said. The position was funded through a grant given to Basin PBS to further its education efforts in West Texas, Laura Wolf, general manager/CEO of Basin PBS said.

“Overall, I look for where we can form partnerships to provide resources to the community with any of our educational resources with the main emphasis on early childhood education,” Castle said.

Children are starting out so far behind that they are getting behind in later grades. Castle said they try to use PBS’ resources to connect at all different points in the community, whether it’s daycares, child care centers, after-school programs or schools themselves.

Castle taught for five years in Arizona and three years at Lee High School in Midland. She taught environmental systems and forensic science and was Region 18 Education Service Center Teacher of the Year in 2019.

Castle decided to take the PBS job for a couple of different reasons.

“PBS just has so many different resources and being able to use those resources and leverage them for the community and to serve people I think that’s a big one. I also just had a baby so having more stable work environment was also a big appeal for me,” Castle said.

She added that PBS is a large untapped market with many resources.

“I don’t think people are aware. They just think they put on kids TV, but it’s much more than that. Everything we put on is going to be educational, and for the most part most of our resources are free,” Castle said.

There are games and apps and streaming shows that cost money.

“But for the most part, all our shows have some kind of underlying educational purpose. It’s not that we’re entertaining you only, it’s that we’re entertaining you and educating you. I think that’s kind of an exciting thing that people just thought, ‘TV can’t be educational. It’s just there to entertain’ and then we finally kind of got a voice that said yes it’s able to do both.”

Teachers, she said, are in a position where they wear a lot of different hats.

“What I liked about teaching is I feel like I have a lot of interests and so it’s a job where I get to use a lot of the different talents and interests and get to pursue them. That’s the way I felt when I was in the classroom. And now coming to work at Basin PBS, I feel like it’s very similar. I’m still using a lot of the same things you’re presenting to people. You’re working with people; you’re assessing people’s needs. I used to assess educational needs, but now I assess larger scale needs. ...,” Castle said.

PBS programming for children stresses the ages from 3 years old to second grade.

“That’s where a lot of our content is. It’s kind of our wheelhouse. We do have resources for older kids — the junior high, the high school level, but I would say our strength is probably prek to second.”

Castle attended the University of Arizona and received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s in education from Arizona State University.

Castle’s mother was a teacher, so growing up Castle always vowed she would never go into the profession because teachers aren’t respected and they work so hard. “I was actually a Teach for America teacher, and so my last year of college I wasn’t quite sure wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Castle said.

She wanted to do something that served and helped people, but she wasn’t sure what form that would take.

“I applied for the Teach for America program. I got accepted, which at the time I didn’t expect to be. I was very flattered. Originally, it was only supposed to be two years and I loved it and so I just kept teaching. They’re a pretty difficult program to get into, so my mother was very excited for me.”

Just a few weeks in, Castle said she has found people at Basin PBS to be dedicated, helpful and have wide ranging knowledge, just like teachers.

“Everyone is very willing to help. (It’s a) team effort,” Castle said.

Whether they are in education, engineering or the creative director, she said everyone is willing to overlap and help.

“So I appreciate that, just being new ... to TV I feel like I ask a lot of questions; not being laughed at when I’m asking like ... how many promotional spots do we normally air. It’s been a learning curve for me. ... Everyone has been really great and very helpful people ...,” Castle said.

Wolf said Basin PBS is thrilled beyond belief to have Castle on board.

“Early learning and education are in Basin PBS’s wheelhouse and we excel with educational resources for the pre-k and k-3rd grade age group. In March of 2020, when the COVID pandemic hit, we pivoted our daytime programming to provide educational programming from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. broken out in age groups (6-8 a.m. – pre-K – 3rd) 8-1p.m. – middle school and 1-6 p.m. junior high/high school. In our partnership with ECISD, we continued this programming providing resources for teachers and parents through the end of the school year,” Wolf said.

For a staff of six, she added, it was a monumental task to pivot to at-home learning.

“It was critical that we have a person on staff that would dedicate their entire position to be a liaison to the West Texas community in educating and informing, especially the underserved, about the resources available to them through Basin PBS on air and online. Danielle was the perfect fit for this newly created role with her vast experience in teaching.

Castle and her husband Zachary have a daughter, Camryn. Zachary is a family care physician.