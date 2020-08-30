Former Odessan graduates from med school, wins award

From a young age, Smriti Prasad has wanted to work in the medical field.

That became a reality this year as the former Odessa resident graduated from medical school at UT Southwestern in May.

A month before graduating, Prasad was this year’s recipient of the Excellence in Dermatology award.

The award is given to a UT Southwestern graduating medical student who has advanced dermatological patient care, research or teaching in a special way, or who shows promise for leadership in these areas. The recipient receives a certificate and $1,000.

“Basically, this is an award that’s given to one student in the entire department of dermatology every year, and to me, it’s more of the fruit of my labor,” Prasad said. “I’ve wanted to be a dermatologist for the last three to four years. The way that med school works, you do all your classes and apply to a specialty and that process can be pretty grueling. … This award came about a month later and it was very gratifying and I’m very grateful for it.”

Prasad came to Odessa with her parents from India when she was 3-years-old.

Her parents, Suresh and Kalpana Prasad, who are both physicians, helped influence her love of science and the medical field.

As a kid, Prasad would spend a lot of time at her parents’ hospital, especially after school while they finished their work for the day.

The time she spent there helped gear her toward wanting to be a doctor.

“Subconsciously, I think it left an impact on me,” Prasad said. “I thought what they were doing was really interesting and I always loved science. I felt like going to medical school suited all of my interests.”

Originally, Prasad wanted to follow in her parents’ path in internal medicine but after her experience at the Agape Clinic, she realized dermatology was a good field to pursue her interests.

She graduated from Odessa High in 2012 and two years later graduated summa cum laude with a BSA in biology from the University of Texas at Austin.

From there, she was part of a seven-year B.S.-M.D. program with UT Austin and UT Southwestern.

Prasad is currently in Houston for the first year of her residency.

With COVID-19 going on, it’s made things somewhat difficult including a delayed wedding.

“It’s definitely ruined our lives,” Prasad said. “I was supposed to get married at the end of medical school in June and that didn’t happen. That and all of our celebrations from medical school were cancelled, which kind of sucked because you work really hard and then to start as a brand new doctor in the start of a pandemic is odd as well. Here in Houston, it’s crazy. People are very sick and it’s very challenging because as everywhere else, we wear masks but in the hospitals, there’s no family. The patients can be alone and that’s not something you’re used to seeing. It’s a weird time.”

Despite the pandemic, Prasad continues her work and she doesn’t forget where she’s come from.

“A lot of my work has been in public health and I did a lot of work with cancer screenings and enrolled communities and that passion came from working in a small town,” Prasad said.