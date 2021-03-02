FOCA accepting ninth grade applications

First Odessa Christian Academy plans to add ninth grade next year, but it just needs enough students to make it possible.

Head of Schools Tyler Press said the kindergarten through eighth grade campus, located inside First Baptist Church Odessa, has 125 students and 20 staff members.

If there aren’t enough students for ninth grade, it won’t make — like a college class.

“… At this time, we don’t have enough students enrolled for ninth grade but the application window is still open. We understand that it’s early and there’s a lot going on with the pandemic and Snowpocalypse last weekend.

For families who are interested in ninth grade, we’d really like them to apply before the end of May,” Press said. “That will give us enough time to hire staff over the summer, so if at the end of May if the class hasn’t made then anyone who has applied we would refund the application money.”

Families may apply by visiting focacademy.org and going under the admissions tab.

With the number of students First Odessa Christian has now and massaging the master schedule, Press said the school is able to provide individualized attention.

“… We’ll never have more than a 20-1 ... student to teacher ratio,” Press said. “We have actually been able to split that in half, so instead of having 20, which is still small in West Texas … it’s down to 10 and so lots of individual attention lots of ability for students to ask questions and lots of personalized learning going on in classrooms.”

Press said FOCA has administered the MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) tests the past two years.

“We’re seeing lots of growth in the students. We were very happy when our students came back to in-person instruction that the national average was a 3-point slide and … the majority of our students didn’t show that much of a slide. We were really pleased with our online instruction that went for the end of the year then we were excited that we had students come back in August face to face,” Press said.

Math was the subject that saw the most decline on the average.

“It’s hard to think of math this way, but it’s really like a foreign language. If you’re not using it then you’re losing it and so math was definitely the subject that took the most slide. But like I said, I’m happy to say that we were above that national average on slide,” Press said.

He added that the school grew as well, despite the economic downturn and the pandemic.

First Odessa Christian is now in its second year. He noted that about 50 percent of the families have an attachment to the church and the other half do not.

“We have not been able to accurately track our student acquisition, so we do a referral service so if a student enrolls and they were recommended by another family that they come here then we do give discounts for referrals …,” Press said.

“… That’s definitely one of those areas that we’re going to watch closely about where our students are actually coming from and how were acquiring them,” Press said.

He added a Christian-based education is the platform that they build everything on.

“… All of the teachers here are certified with the state. We are accredited with TEA (Texas Education Agency) for grades k through 8, which was very important for us as well. We have small class sizes where kids get the personal attention that they deserve and the parents have a lot of interaction with their teachers, as well. We really make it student focused. We want to make sure that the parents who have given sacrificially to be here that we are meeting their expectations, so lots of interaction with them; lots of interaction with the students. It’s a very positive culture here. Our students enjoy being here. I get so many hugs after a long weekend, or being out for a week for weather. Kids are excited to be here, which is a hard thing to replicate. … We’ve got a great staff, great students, great families so again just a really positive culture with high expectations built on a religious foundation,” Press said.