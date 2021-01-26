Filling in for substitutes

The Ector County Independent School District needs substitute teachers like never before, a district employee said.

ECISD lacks qualified substitutes to fill in for full-time teachers and aides when people get sick, go out of town, tend to a sick family member or miss for other reasons, ECISD human resources director Joretha H. Lee said.

“Each month it’s worse and worse,” Lee said. “This is the worst it’s ever been.”

Lee said over a week’s time — from Oct. 25 to Wednesday — the district had 1,173 absences of teachers and aides.

Lee serves on the district’s planning committee called the District Continuous Improvement Team and part of the committee’s charge is to develop ways for ECISD administrators to address the substitute shortage.

ECISD interim superintendent Hector Mendez said the shortage isn’t a new problem, but it’s one that needs attention.

He said he and his leadership team of administrators began studying the district’s internal databases and system for developing and retaining substitutes about three weeks ago.

“We’re going to do a check next week to see where we are in the data gathering,” Mendez said.

Lee, who’s been gathering information for Mendez’s leadership team, said the administration is looking into ideas such as assigning four or five substitute teachers to schools every day.

“At least they would have those to work with,” Lee said.

But, the district needs to hire enough substitutes for that to happen.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” Lee said, but mentioned that a radio ad is slated to run on various stations in the coming weeks to attract more subs.

Joelyn Whitling, a three-year substitute with the district and a former ECISD full-time educator of 28 years, said many teachers and substitutes cover for more than one of their colleagues when one or more are out for whatever reason.

Recently while substitute teaching at Odessa High, Whitling said, she may be an English teacher and then in another class period she’ll be a cross-country coach.

Whitling, who was one of 355 substitutes in the district as of Wednesday, said everyone works together in that type of situation.

OHS assistant principal Josie Mediano agreed, saying the school has 115 full-time teachers and aides and when some are out sick, many others know they may have to take a class for a period.

Although no one’s forced to take their conference time or other spare moments to sub for classes (sometimes all six periods), Mediano said, most take extra classes willingly.

“We do whatever we have to do,” she said.

Often in the process, teachers miss out on extra time to take breaks, deal with paperwork or use conference periods.

“They don’t get it if we ask them to cover a class,” Mediano said.

Across town, Hood principal Tommie Robinson said she and her staff have subbed in classes in addition to teachers giving up their conference periods voluntarily.

“We have to make sure kids are covered academically first,” Robinson said.

Lee said some teachers have e-mailed her and asked why educators don’t get paid extra for the 45-minute conference period time taking up to sub a class. She said the administration was including the issue in its study of the shortage.

Despite the shortage, Whitling said, she still enjoys substitute teaching because it gives her a second income and flexibility.

But above all, she enjoys the atmosphere.

“I like different situations, different schools, different kids,” she said. “It’s just a challenge that I like.”