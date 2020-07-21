El Super Lector coming to Basin PBS

Having joined the ranks of published authors, Adrian Vega is branching out into public television, specifically Basin PBS’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the station will kick off an eight-part digital shorts series that centers around Vega, his books and character, El Super Lector (super reader). XTO Energy is the sponsor, a news release said. He also has the support of Complex Community Federal Credit Union, which published his books.

Vega is executive director of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, a former superintendent, principal and classroom teacher. He is now Sewell Family of Companies chief people officer.

Vega has made appearances at schools in his cape, button-down shirt and tie to sing about the importance of reading and offer messages of encouragement.

“I’m very excited about it; very humbled. I think it’s really cool that XTO and PBS and Complex Community Federal Credit Union are excited about this effort because really what it does is provide a platform to further the message about the importance of reading, about trying to instill the love of reading and learning in kids at an early age,” Vega said in an interview at Basin PBS in Midland Tuesday.

Initially the digital shorts were going to be eight live performances in Odessa, Midland and Andrews, Basin PBS General Manager/CEO Laura Wolf said.

Wolf started at the nonprofit station almost two years ago. The first week she was there, people were talking about El Super Lector. She didn’t know who it was and wanted to find out more.

“… I started researching and then Adrian actually called me to introduce himself and I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re El Super Lector,’” Wolf said. “I looked at some of his stuff online and he’s done so much with kids in Odessa. I saw his videos and I’m like we’ve got to figure out a way to work together.”

“And as you know, we’re a nonprofit so everything we do has to have funding. I had a meeting with XTO Energy and unbeknownst to me they were a huge fan of El Super Lector, so we put this series together,” Wolf said.

“For kids that age, we think he’ll be the magic dust,” she added.

El Super Lector was going to star in eight live events and every child that attended would get a T-shirt and book. Every month there would be a new book, but then the pandemic happened.

“So we had to pivot and figure out how to do we get books in kids’ hands. We came up with the idea through a Zoom call, so through Zoom we with XTO and Lisa Wyman (at Complex Community FCU) and Adrian we decided to go digital and do it on social,” Wolf said.

If every child that watches calls the station or sends in an email, the station will send a T-shirt and the first book.

“We’re going to keep doing this series until we can go back into the public and then we hope to revitalize the in-person events. But our goal, long-term, is to do a kids’ show every week with El Super Lector and we’re hoping that comes to pass one day,” Wolf said.

In his look, listen and learn tour, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said 57% of kindergartners who attended prekindergarten were not kindergarten ready in 2019 and 65% of kindergartners were not ready for kindergarten in 2019.

“… That is our wheelhouse and that is our passion. I like to say that we educate children’s minds and fill adult spirits. That’s what we do at PBS so our passion is that birth to 5. We want to get those kids ready for pre-k and we want to help to lower that statistic … so this was a perfect fit for us because if kids have a book in their hand, they’re going to learn to read. They love it, so we’re hoping that this makes a difference,” Wolf said.

Basin PBS Creative Director Alyson Trevino said they have shot two episodes at a time so they will have two months’ worth and then shoot more.

“The books were written to just get kids excited about reading and he is so energetic and so much fun that I can’t imagine any pre-k to second grader that’s not been completely enamored with him,” Trevino said.

Wolf said the station also has started PBS Kids which is 24 hours a day on Channel 36.2.

Having the digital shorts available, Wolf said, is almost more important now than it was before the pandemic because so many children are isolated now.

“… I think what we’re doing is critical to their development,” she said.

Vega said the programming makes him think of watching Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. Those shows helped youngsters with imagination, play and social skills.

“One of the neat things about … each of the stories of the adventures of El Super Lector is they actually touch upon a social-emotional learning component, so I think there will be a number of things that parents, or older siblings, or whoever’s watching would be able to follow up with the kids. The other thing is that as a former teacher when I was writing the stories I was still writing these stories through the lens of being a classroom teacher” and thinking about what extension activities and conversations he would be having with his students.

“… The stories then lend themselves, I believe, to the developmental aspects of kids that are needed and I would say more so now because of the isolation,” Vega said.

Although she wasn’t sure how many views the program would get at 10 a.m. on a Thursday, Wolf said they will stay up so people can keep viewing them.

“Your views will go up and up,” Wolf said. “We find that quite a bit.”

Trevino said the next show will be at the end of August and a new one will debut every month.