Educators tackle COVID issues

Moderated by CBS 7 co-anchor Jay Hendricks, OC’s Coffee and Community Conversation featured UTPB President Sandra Woodley, OC President Gregory Williams and ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri.

“It has been challenging for our families,” Muri said.

Muri said last spring the district relied heavily on families to provide some instruction for their children, but now every teacher has got to be a user of technology. He said some teachers hadn’t used their laptops in two years.

Woodley said technology is easy to use with a little training and UTPB, along with every other institution in the nation, is trying to keep academic progress going.

Muri said there are benefits, too. One high school math teacher talked about how technology can be used to build relationships with students.

Looking at medical data, Muri said the community is trending in the right direction for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and people testing positive for the disease.

“We want those numbers to be as low as they can and that’s our community stepping up and doing what is right,” Muri said.

Woodley said wearing a mask and social distancing are small prices to pay for community health.

“… I know that it’s hard for people to do that. I don’t enjoy it either, but as we’ve seen, it works and it is important for our economy to get back in gear and for us to get back to work and for our students to get back to school and the way that we can do that is an inconvenience that can really make a difference — and has already made a difference in our community. I think my message … to the community is stay the course. It’s irritating, but it’s a small price to pay for the health and safety of the people that we love and our economy that really needs to get back going,” Woodley said.

Muri noted that Wednesday was the first day of school and teachers, administrators and students were doing what was expected of them and what was asked which was most impressive. OC and UTPB start classes Aug. 24.

ECISD has already reported positive cases.

“Our biggest concern, of course, and we’re preparing for this, is how we handle the inevitable positive cases of COVID that happen among our faculty and our students and our staff,” Woodley said. “We want to make sure that we’re diligent to use the best information that we can and to provide support for those in our Falcon family who will have this. As we know from the data, most people who get COVID will be fine. But not everyone is in that category and we care about everyone in our institution, so I think that diligence … will pay off. Really that’s what keeps me up at night. I just want to make sure that we are doing everything that we can do to support the inevitable course of the disease that will happen in all of our institutions because it’s happening in our community.”

Williams said he too knows OC will have positive cases.

“I think you need to get over that shock so that every time you get a case it cannot make you immobile. It cannot stop you in your tracks, so one of our strategies that I talked to our team about, is for the most part and there are exceptions, is what if we start to think that everyone that you interact with could be COVID positive. If you do the right things, follow the right protocols, you’re OK so you’re not shocked when someone calls; when HR lets you know; or when the contact tracers let you know that you’ve been exposed to someone. You’re prepared for that that news. It doesn’t knock you to your knees. You were treating almost everyone — everyone outside your bubble — you were treating them as if they were COVID positive anyway and that person didn’t have a chance to impact you, so we’re trying to set that example. We’re trying to prepare our people,” he said.

OC faculty returned to campus Thursday and is going through protocols and training, preparing them for the inevitable.

“… We get to do what we were born to do; what we’re excited about doing. We get to engage with people, either online or face to face, or both and it’s an opportunity and we’re excited about that. And we’re going to do it the right way,” Williams said.

Muri agreed with Williams’ point that people should assume everyone they interact with could be COVID positive. Medical advice given to the district shows that wearing a mask and face shield adds an extra layer of protection from the virus, he said.

“One of the cases we saw yesterday was a symptomless individual and the only reason this individual discovered that they had the virus was they were doing a routine test in preparation for some surgery, and low and behold, you have the virus. Zero symptoms. Zero. But if that person had not been protecting themselves the way that we had advised them, then we would have had a group of students exposed,” Muri said.

Sports

Woodley said the Lone Star Conference, of which UTPB is part, voted last Friday to move all fall sports to spring, except for cross country, tennis and golf.

“… Spring’s going to be busy. Most likely there will be fewer competitions in every sport to be able to fit (them) in,” Woodley said.

She added that the athletic directors in the LSC will be working on models to get that done. The hope is that the seasons will happen, but just a little later.

Williams said the National Junior College Athletic Association also has moved its fall sports to spring.

“It’s a waiting game. We have students in residence halls that we have to deal with and make sure they’re distanced and safe … This delay gives us some ‘space’ in that regard, but those are some of the things we’re thinking about because it’s not only on the field, it’s when they’re in the dining hall. It’s when they’re in their room. It’s when they’re doing the social gatherings in their own small groups. We’re encouraging them to create their own bubbles, but we also know that they’re social people and we have to continue to coach them,” Williams said.

Muri said high school football is still on for now. The University Interscholastic League, which makes the rules that govern sports and band, for example, has the starting date for football practice at Sept. 7. The soonest games could start is after Sept. 24.

“But we’ll see. The medical situation will drive what that looks like from community to community and across the state. But all sports, all UIL activities have been pushed to the earliest start of September and then we’ll just wait and see what happens beyond that. Band and cheerleading and other things that are a part of the Friday Night Lights experience, they’ll be adjusted. Our band directors have been thinking about … possibilities — what a high school band experience might look like,” Muri said.

“Our two high schools put 350 kids at half time on the field. You can’t do that, so they’re making different plans as to what half time event would look like, or even in the stands to have all those kids side by side in the stands what that experience would look like. So lots of innovation happening right now,” he added.

If an ECISD band were to travel to Midland with proper social distancing, it would take 82 buses, which Muri said would be expensive.

“We will not be traveling this year,” he said.

As for testing, Woodley said they will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and local directives.

“All of our athletes, however, they do have to be tested and our international students have to be tested as they come in,” she said. “In fact, our international students have to quarantine for 14 days as they come in, but we won’t have mandatory surveillance testing for everyone. We will take advantage of the testing capabilities of our partners to make sure that we have tests for our (Falcon) family as we need it.”

Caring for students

Muri said the district recognizes that many parents need their children to be in school, or in a safe location where they can keep learning.

“… It’s part of the balance between keeping our kids safe from COVID-19 and balancing that with making sure they receive a quality education. … Yesterday, we had 4,200 students physically present in our buildings. The vast majority of our kids were at home yesterday and (for) many of them a mom, or dad, or grandparent, or someone had to be with those elementary or middle school kids. We know that’s a hardship, but when we look at safety that’s where we need to be in our community. In two weeks, we will bring another 4,000 to 5,000 students back to our campuses,” Muri said. “This will give us almost 10,000 students face to face. We’ll see how that goes and then we’ll bring another phase back. But 50 percent of our families have told us that they would like to keep their kids at home right now because they’re concerned about the health and safety of their own children. …”

He added that ECISD recognizes that not having parents at work is a hindrance to the local economy and that parents are making significant sacrifices.

“But we simply cannot put 30 kids in a classroom. It is just not safe to do that right now and we’re going to have to work with our parents …,” Muri said.

Williams noted that a lot of people don’t think about the school district having custodial responsibility for students.

Struggling students

Woodley said UTPB has prioritized teaching some courses in person where possible.

“We make sure that we pay attention to progress for students who may be struggling,” she said.

“We also have an alert system when students aren’t making it to class, when they didn’t finish their test, or they made poor progress on their test so we can triage those students who are struggling more,” Woodley added.

Williams said OC already has some supports in place.

“The learning management system, Blackboard, … we apply that to all our courses whether it be an English course, a math course, a nursing course, auto/diesel. You have a presence on Blackboard, so if you have to separate, if we have to stop, you still have that connection. That’s one of the best things we’ve done. Another thing we’ve found that is a tremendous advantage is our eight-week terms within our semesters. What that allows is for students to concentrate on, or only have to take, two courses at a time. They’re learning in smaller chunks,” Williams said.

Support systems

Woodley said UTPB has mobilized a lot of sources for students who have needs.

“We have an emergency case management system for students and that could be for anything from technology, or their transmission went out, or whatever happens, or they need technology. We’re thankful for the federal CARES Act. We’ve been able to use some of that for this purpose. We’ve had really generous donors step up and provide dollars for these emergency resources,” Woodley said.

“Shout out to Libby Campbell and the West Texas Food Bank and others. They are doing yeoman’s work. We know they are to help feed students who have food insecurity …,” Woodley said.

Campbell is the executive director of the West Texas Food Bank.

Williams said OC students have benefited from a number of people and programs that Woodley mentioned.

“In addition to that, we have a program that we call OC Cares. We know a number of our students are disadvantaged and we know a number of them have struggles and difficulties in their lives, so we also have a food pantry that we put in place pre-COVID, so we were ready to roll with that. We continue to offer students that assistance. Also CARES funds have really helped. We have a program where students can apply to us if they have certain needs, and then through our Student Services and other people we’re able to help them. It’s been very beneficial,” Williams said.

The school district kept students fed throughout the summer and now every child is provided with a free breakfast and lunch five days a week in school. Curbside service where parents pick up meals also is provided for students engaged in remote learning.

Computers also are on order, although delays continue to occur, and broadband service, through grants, is being provided for qualifying families through June 30, Muri said.

“Our kids are living through a trauma with COVID-19, and as a community a year ago we experienced a pretty traumatic situation with the mass shooting. Our families, and kids in particular, are going to experience some trauma. They are right now and we will and making sure we’re providing support so counseling services are available for families right now at any of our schools,” Muri said.

Woodley said UTPB also is investing in mental health resources and counseling. The economy also has been an issue.

“We have students who their financial plan to finish college was interrupted when sometimes both of their parents lost their job here in the Permian Basin and so finding those extra scholarship dollars to allow them to continue” has been ongoing, Woodley said.

“People are stressed out and mental health has been real challenge in higher education and everywhere else ... We don’t have enough resources to manage all of that. We were struggling before. We have really worked hard to increase the opportunities through telemedicine and other ways and other counseling services so our students have somebody to talk to,” she added.

Coffee and Community Conversation is a weekly panel discussion on topics of current interest and impact. Subjects covered in recent weeks have ranged from social and political trends and the role of law enforcement, to changes in the educational system, to the COVID-19 virus and its impact on local, state and national communities.