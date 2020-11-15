Education Partnership moves forward on POWER Bags, Smart Start

The Education Partnership of the Permian Basin is moving forward on its POWER Bag initiative and working to create Smart Start Permian Basin to try to further tie their efforts together.

Education Partnership of the Permian Basin Executive Director Adrian Vega said United Way of Midland applied to be a Smart Start community a couple of years ago.

Smart Start Texas is a partnership between the United Ways of Texas and Texas PBS created to support Texas communities that are part of the Campaign for Grade-level Reading, as well as other Texas cities, to achieve improved reading scores across the state, the Smart Start Texas Communities website states.

Chevron and XTO are big supporters of POWER Bags and the Power Initiative, Vega has said.

POWER stands for the Power of Words and Early Reading.

POWER Bags are part of that. They came out of the partnership’s Early Childhood Action Network, and since January, Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center have been providing the bags to every new mother in the community.

Chevron provided the partnership with seed money so it could start working with a grant writer. “Right now, we’re in the process of applying for grants and the purpose of those grants then would help support the overall POWER Initiative,” Vega said.

The POWER Bags are step one.

“The end goal is all about kindergarten readiness … so then what we’re talking about is connecting the dots in the community in the lifespan of a child — birth to pre-k or to kinder,” Vega said.

But what would really move the needle is having a person or staff in place. Vega said the organization is working with a grant writer on a consulting basis.

“… The reason we’re trying to seek funding is so we … can fund some staff, or at least a person, to serve as a POWER coordinator so that their job every day when they wake up they are meeting with pediatricians, or hospitals, or connecting the dots with childcare providers, or Head Start programs, or First 5 things of that nature to try to tie it all together,” Vega said.

This would move into eventually becoming a Smart Start region. That’s something the partnership is applying for and Vega said they are just awaiting word on getting the distinction.

“On the other end, the Texas Impact Network has reached out to us and the Texas Impact Network is connected to the Commit Partnership, which is out of Dallas, and also Educate Texas. They’ve asked us to serve as the backbone organization out here in the region with some House Bill 3 initiatives to help some districts work through some of those efforts such as college, career military readiness, or Teacher Incentive Allotment; those initiatives that are connected to House Bill 3. Right now, we’re just having conversations but if some funding comes through for that then potentially then we might be able to get a staff person who their job then would be to focus on these House Bill 3 initiatives and make sure that they’re being supported,” Vega said.

“The point I’m making is we’re at that point now where we’re working with a grant writer. Seeking funding is really necessary for us to take the next step in fulfilling our mission and our aim as an organization, or as a nonprofit organization focused on the improvement and the quality of education in our entire region cradle to career. Obviously, when we’re talking about the region this extends beyond strictly Odessa. That’s why I’m excited about … Midland Memorial coming on board with the POWER Bag Initiative because that then is really bridging these two communities together, hence the name Education Partnership of the Permian Basin. So we’re agnostic to any one entity. We want to see the quality of education in our entire region improve. If you were to look at our vision and our mission, we want to be the highest performing educational region in the state of Texas. We want to build a community where students love to learn, teachers love to teach and people love to live.”

Eventually, the partnership hopes to reach out to smaller rural areas and community hospitals.

“It’s really just a matter of do we have individuals who that’s their sole mission and purpose and that requires funding,” Vega said.

The target date for Midland Memorial to join the POWER Bag Initiative is Jan. 1, 2021. The estimated cost for all three hospitals is $75,000 to $80,000. There are about 2,500 births each a year at ORMC and Medical Center and approximately 2,600 at Midland Memorial so that would be about 7,600 babies.

“… We’re in the process of raising funds for all three and actually the funds needed for the Midland bags have already been raised. We’re just finalizing the remaining dollars for ORMC and MCH,” he said.