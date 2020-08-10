Education Foundation awards teaching scholarships

The Education Foundation of Odessa awarded scholarships Monday to four University of Texas Permian Basin freshmen who aspire to become teachers.

As part of the scholarship, the students have committed to teach at Ector County ISD for at least two years after they graduate.

The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, fees, books and a meal plan. Graduates of Ector County high schools who maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale and plan to earn a degree and pursue a teaching career are eligible to apply.

The students include Permian High School graduates Arlene Ornelas, Daniela Ruby Garcia and Katelynn Miller and OCTECHS graduate Sophia Rutledge.

The commitment includes keeping a 3.0 GPA at UTPB, volunteering with the school district and teaching with ECISD for at least two years after they graduate.

The students signed their commitments during a private gathering in the ECISD administration board room that was broadcast on Facebook Live. Classes start at UTPB Aug. 24.

Two want to go into elementary education and two into high school. For all four, the scholarship means a way to achieve their goals.

“It means my future and my dreams,” Ornelas said.

She added that she always asks God to help her pay for her schooling.

“My mom has always given the best for me and I want to make her proud. I also want to help students like me that learn English as a second language to know that there’s not a limit; that the only limits there are in life are (the ones) that you put (on) yourself. I’m just glad there are people that try to help. and help us (with these) kinds of scholarships,” Ornelas said.

She credited Permian’s AVID Coordinator Robyn Hernandez-Flores with helping her go after her goals and find opportunities she never knew were there.

“... I just want to help them to know that there’s a future and much more after high school,” Ornelas said of her future students.

Garcia said she’s wanted to teach since she was a little girl and she’s excited about taking the next step in her life. She also wants to pursue graduate work in counseling to possibly become a school counselor.

“... I want to ... help kids out. It’s always something I’ve wanted to do is help others,” Garcia said.

Miller said the scholarship means everything to her.

“I have worked for this since I was in elementary. I have always wanted to be a teacher and ... I want to be there for those kids. If they need somebody in their life, then that’s what they’re going to have,” Miller said.

Rutledge said the scholarship gives her a chance to go into a field she is passionate about and that she will love for decades to come.

“I have younger nieces and nephews and I just enjoy being around them. It would be something that I would love doing each and every day — working with children,” Rutledge said.

ECISD Executive Director of Human Resources Staci Ashley said this is the fun part of her department’s job.

“We cannot wait to see the wonderful things that you will embark on over the next several years as you gain your education background,” Ashley said.

Superintendent Scott Muri said when he arrived at ECISD a year ago one of the first things shared with him was the cooperation between UTPB, Odessa College and the district.

“For moms, dads and siblings and others that are here today to support these ladies, thank you for ... for helping them understand the value of education and then for making an investment,” Muri said.

He remembered people telling him as a high school student that he should become a teacher and he discounted it — at the time.

“These ladies have said yes already. Thank you for encouraging them. Thank you for working hard in ECISD, but pay close attention for the next four years. (UTPB President) Dr. (Sandra) Woodley and her team will take really good care of you. Our community will take good care of you and we need you. Right now in ECISD, we currently have one hundred and thirty six (136) teacher vacancies and that’s as of today (Aug. 10). School starts in two days and we won’t fill those vacancies in the next two days. It’s a lot better than where we were last year at this time, but it still isn’t zero. You all will help us to one day get to the number zero,” Muri said.

“We want to start the first day of school with a teacher in every classroom. I think the four of you realize how important that is, so learn a lot and absorb and then we’ll see you in four years as we give you a contract and then set you up for success in a classroom in ECISD. Again, thank you for saying yes to education and yes to the opportunity to mold and shape students for decades to come,” he added.