Ector super: School tops on TELPAS

Ector College Prep Success Academy has surpassed its target scores on the TELPAS test, the state exam given to English learners and bilingual students.

Information from Ector College Prep Success Superintendent/CEO Robert Bleisch shows 44 percent of students at Ector passed the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System and did better than it has in its history.

Crockett Middle School’s passing rate was 26 percent, Bowie was 25 percent, Wilson and Young, 21 percent, Bonham, 14 percent, and Nimitz, 6 percent.

At Midland ISD, San Jacinto Junior High had a 34 percent passing rate, Abell Junior High had a 32 percent passing rate and Alamo had zero percent.

“Our district target was 36 percent and we superseded that. I think the year before that the best year Ector had had was 18 percent,” Bleisch said. Bleisch said English language learners who take the test represent about 40 percent of Ector’s students. He added that is extremely significant because the way the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test is calculated, if students do well on the TELPAS, it is going to have a significant impact on a school’s scores.

“We really targeted this group of kids during the school year and went through a series of interventions that were very much targeted to the way they were going to be assessed, so the entire year the kids were being provided support,” Bleisch said.

The week before the test, Bleisch said they basically closed the campus.”Any kids that were not being tested did not come to school, so only the 500 TELPAS students came. Prior to doing that, we had met with the parents. (We) had an amazing parent meeting, standing room only; (an) auditorium full of parents and we really challenged the parents to make sure their kids came to school,” Bleisch said.

He said they explained to the parents how important this was and the parents supported the school. During that week, Bleisch said they spent two days working six to eight hours a day providing intensive reviews, pumping the students up and preparing them for the test.

“Every single student showed up during this week of testing, even though many thought that if other kids on campus weren’t coming then the TELPAS students wouldn’t come. But our attendance was through the roof,” Bleisch said.

Executive Director of Bilingual/ESL Education said with all the changes made last year, “we have seen that the majority of our campuses made growth in the domains of listening and speaking, especially on the TELPAS, so yes we did see improvement for 2020 across the board.”

Students are tested in listening, speaking, reading and writing and scored at beginning, intermediate, advanced and advanced high.

“We’re very proud of all the campuses’ accomplishments or achievements and the scores that we’re getting on TELPAS. It’s wonderful to see that our English learners are making those gains, especially when it comes to their English language proficiency and it’s always good to see campuses that make all those extra efforts and we see that success for our students,” Salcido said.

“When we see our teachers embedding those listening and speaking skills into their lesson plans, that awareness is higher and then also whenever our students become more familiar with the assessment format and also with the performance expectations that is also helpful. So whenever a campus gives the learners that opportunity it always makes a difference,” she added.

She noted that learning environments are different this year because of COVID-19, but it’s a collective effort.

“... Everybody’s working really hard to make sure that whether they’re in a virtual environment or face to face that our students have a very strong learning experience,” Salcido said.

This year, Ector started Sept. 9 because of the pandemic.

“This is an incredible challenge we’re facing with some students not even showing up face to face,” Bleisch said. “… We think somewhere between 30 and 40 percent are not even going to come to school. The ones coming to school are coming a couple days a week in hybrid program,” Bleisch added.

“… We’re going to continue with an extended school day … and we’re going to provide a ton of tutoring for students. …We have a team of tutors that now have been with us for a couple of years and we’re going to monitor students’ daily work. We’re going to continue giving weekly formative assessments. We’re going to run the data. Any student that does not perform well, whether they come to school one day a week, two days a week or whether they stay home every day any student that does not do well we’re going to appeal to the parents and encourage parents to let them come to school the following week (for a couple of weeks) to get intensive support before they start to fall behind. Those are going to be long days for kids. We’re looking at them going from 8:20 to 6:30,” Bleisch said.

Bleisch said there have been a few studies conducted bout how students do with remote learning. Especially for poor and minority students, he said, “there’s an incredible slide that takes place, so we’re going to do what we can” to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“We feel pretty confident that our kids are going to have the internet. We’re spending a lot of money to make sure kids have the technology. The district has done a very good job of assisting families who don’t have internet service, so there are hot spots we’re buying. We bought an extra 500 Chromebooks this year and 200 iPads. We already have 800 Chromebooks from a couple of years ago,” Bleisch said.

Students will have devices at home and in the classroom because middle school students sometimes forget things like textbooks and computers.

“We want to be prepared for our students, so I’m not too worried about that. I’m concerned that we have working parents and we have first-generation college-bound kids. I know the challenges if parents have more than one child they get overwhelmed” and the students may not be monitored beyond the question of whether they did their work in some cases.

Bleisch said Ector plans to hire an extra 40 tutors to intensively monitor students.

Although state accountability won’t count this year, Bleisch wants to show how well the school has performed despite the challenges it faces.

Ector College Prep, formerly called Ector Middle School, partnered with Bleisch’s Ector Success Academy Network as a way to stay sanctions from the Texas Education Agency for two years.

Senate Bill 1882, signed into effect by the Texas Legislature in 2017, provides incentives for districts to contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school, institutions of higher education, nonprofits, or government entities, the Texas Education Agency website says.

This is coming up on two years.

“We feel we’ve delivered on the promises so when the time is to decide on our school they’ll decide in our favor,” he said.