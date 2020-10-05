Whataburger honors local teachers to celebrate World Teachers’ Day

Permian High School teachers got an unexpected honor Monday from Whataburger to mark World Teachers Day.

Whataburger honored local teachers in Odessa and Midland who are committed to helping all students succeed as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program. To show appreciation, Whataburger asked more than 100 schools from Florida to Arizona to nominate standout teachers on their campuses.

Along with Permian, Whataburger also recognized teachers at Parker Elementary School in Midland. The 10 teachers honored at Permian High School received Whataburger swag and gift cards. Each PHS teacher was brought to the foyer, read their nomination and given their swag.

Whataburger also saluted all educators across its 10-state footprint with a special “Thank You” message on restaurant pole signs and released special frames on social media, the release said.

The PHS teachers included Elizabeth Wilbanks, Rhonda Ellison, Indira Placide, Channel Zazueta, Lindsey Cameron, Pam Burkhaulter, Samantha Baker, Norma Espinosa, Sarah Garlington and Aaron Ashford.

Sarah Marston, brand development coordinator for Whataburger corporate, said this is the first year Whataburger has organized the recognition.

“2020 has just been an amazing crazy year for all of us and our teachers are doing so much,” Marston said. “They’re teaching from a camera from home, or they’re teaching face to face. There are just many different aspects that are moving parts and Whataburger wanted to honor these heroes. They’ve inspired us. They’ve inspired so many people in the communities, so that’s why we’re here today is to honor and celebrate World Teachers’ Day.”

The teachers’ colleagues nominated them for the honor.

“In total there are $250 in Whataburger gift cards and $250 Visa gift cards, along with school supplies folders pens hand sanitizer and then … we’re going to do some raffles for all the teachers,” Marston said.

Teachers could receive Yeti mugs with “I’m So Spicy” or “I’m So Fancy” on them.

Cameron, who teaches English 1 and English 3 Advanced Placement, was noticeably surprised.

“It was really nice,” Cameron said of being recognized. “It’s been a rough year; lots of changes and lots of challenges and lots of questioning whether you are doing a good job because I love my job. I want to be good at it, so it’s so nice to hear that I am doing a good job at it.”

Zazueta, who teaches Spanish, said the event was outstanding.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have the support from our community. It’s definitely been challenging and feeling appreciated is a great motivation for us,” Zazueta said. “… I love it. It’s been a challenging year, but I wouldn’t trade it.”

Aaron Ashford, who teaches world geography, is new to the area, the school district and Permian High School. Ashford said he just comes to work every day and does what he really likes.

“… I don’t look for accolades like this, so this is a surprise. I really appreciate it,” Ashford said.