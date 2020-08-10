Waivers for hybrid instruction on agenda

Waivers for a hybrid model of instruction and to extend the school year start beyond four weeks will be considered by the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

The gathering will be held in the first-floor board room of the ECISD administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

For students in grades 9 through 12, school systems can establish a less than daily on campus attendance schedule as the sole offering for students in one or more high schools in the school system to reduce the number of people on campus at one time and increase the number of students served in an in campus setting, supplemental agenda material said.

“If there is not a daily on-campus attendance option in one or more of these grade levels, the LEA (local education agency) must ensure that on-campus attendance is offered as part of the hybrid schedule at least 40 percent of the days in each grading cycle (typically 6-or 9-weeks periods),” the material said. “Any LEA that pursues this hybrid option while not providing a daily on-campus offering for students who otherwise wish to attend on campus may do so after submitting a waiver request to TEA (the Texas Education Agency). All waivers will be conditionally approved upon receipt but may be subject to further review by TEA,” the material said.

The district will also request to extend the start of the 2020-21 school year transition beyond the four-week limit.

They will evaluate the current case counts looking for a downward trend, hospitalization capacity and monitor the positivity rate looking for it to be below 10 percent cumulatively and/or over the past week, the material said.

In a media call last Wednesday, Superintendent Scott Muri said the positivity rate for Ector County was19.6 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 out of all tests conducted, the Johns Hopkins University website stated.

The first day of school is still Wednesday, but most students will start in a virtual environment. Those who attend school will have to undergo screening before coming into the building.

Students starting face-to-face learning Aug. 12 are those that do not have internet access in their homes; special education students; prekindergarten students; and children of ECISD employees.

“... Those students starting face-to-face with us on Aug. 12 are the students in ECISD that do not have internet access in their homes, so if you’re a family and you do not have internet access you’ll be allowed to come to school on Aug. 12,” Muri said.

Phase II will start Aug. 26, two weeks after the start of school Aug. 12.

Phase 3 is scheduled to start Sept. 1 and Phase 4 on Sept. 8. Muri stressed that this is all contingent upon community health conditions. The full plan is on the ECISD website.

The board also will discuss:

>> A request for approval to enter into the Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition Agreement with Region 4.

>> Hear a broadband update.

>> Discuss school opening plans.