Veteran food service manager snags honor

Now in her 28th year with Ector County ISD, Margaret Rodriguez still loves what she does.

The school nutrition manager at Travis Elementary School, Rodriguez won the School Nutrition Employee of the Year Award from the district.

“I was surprised,” Rodriguez said of the recognition. “I was very surprised and I know my principal (Amy Russell) had a lot to do with it, too, because she had mentioned that she had nominated me.”

Rodriguez’ supervisor Bay Kirby, who has logged 32 years, said Rodriguez is very deserving of the recognition.

“She’s compassionate and she cares about making sure the kids in Ector County are fed good, nutritious meals. She takes a lot of pride in what she does,” Kirby said.

In her job, Rodriguez predicts how much food she has to prepare for the week and orders her groceries.

“I’ve got to stay in a budget. I have to figure out how many meals I send out so that I won’t have a lot of leftovers, too, so we won’t have a lot of food waste,” Rodriguez said.

Kirby said Rodriguez also deals with complaints.

“She’s kind of in the middle between her staff at the campus and the people in the food service office,” Kirby said.

With adults and students, Rodriguez serves an average of 180 people a day. Before COVID-19, it was about 350.

Currently, students eat in the classrooms and the school nutrition staff delivers breakfast. Lunch is delivered in carts and it is distributed individually to the students, Rodriguez said.

Breakfast runs from 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Rodriguez said her experience helped get through the transition of feeding students in line to distributing them.

She said she started off with three staff members, but is down to one now.

“A lot of them didn’t want to work because they were scared of the COVID,” Kirby said.

Rodriguez started at Odessa High School for 11 years ending up as head cook. She was then manager at Gonzales for 11 years and is now in her fifth year at Travis.

“I used to do child care. I was a teachers’ aide at a child care. I decided I wanted something different,” Rodriguez said.

She doesn’t remember who told her to look into food service, but she started as a substitute and within just a few weeks was brought on staff.

Customer service is what Rodriguez said she enjoys the most “and making sure our kids are fed.”

She’ll step in and help out any time it’s necessary.

“I just feel like I do my job. I’m not here because of the pay. I’m here because I love what I do. I especially love when the kids come through the line and this is the face that they see all day long. We get to interact with them and get to know their names. They see you out in the streets, they see you at the store, Walmart, and they’re telling their mom, ‘Look mom! There’s the lunch lady’ and you get to know them,” Rodriguez said.

When she tells former OHS students, for example, that she fed them at the high school they remember her.

“It’s just something nice; it’s awesome,” she said.

She also praised Kirby and said she can be open with her and with School Nutrition Director Brandon Reyes.

“I’ve learned with years of experience not to be shy, to be open,” she said.

Rodriguez has three daughters and three granddaughters.