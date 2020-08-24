Veteran educator takes on principal job at Reagan

Having been an assistant principal and teacher for many years, Jennifer Bizzell is now taking the principal’s chair at Reagan Elementary School in the COVID-19 era.

Starting her 25th year with Ector County ISD, Bizzell was an assistant principal for three years at Jordan Elementary and taught for 21 years. She went to Odessa College and University of Texas Permian Basin where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in educational leadership. Bizzell comes from a long line of educators.

Her mother was a cosmetology instructor at OC and her husband, Eddy, was a coach/educator for 13 years. He is now head of the corrosion department at Pioneer Natural Resources. They have one daughter, Carlee.

“It is awesome,” Bizzell said of being chief of Reagan. “The staff is fabulous. They are so willing to go above and beyond on everything they do, including the PTA. The PTA is on top of it. That was the first group of people I met when I came in (the PTA officers). I chose to meet the PTA and then the teachers and then we broke out into all groups. I met everybody in small groups, so I could have the opportunity to get everybody in.”

Bizzell said former principal Wayne Squires has been very helpful.

“He’s come to visit me two separate times just to give me some information and some feedback on different things. … Previously, my boss Andrea Martin was here so she’s been helpful also,” Bizzell said.

Martin, an executive director of leadership for ECISD, was part of the committee that sought a new principal for Reagan. She had been principal at the campus for eight years.

“… It was evident from the beginning of the process, that the selection committee was just as committed to find the perfect fit for the principal seat at their campus. I do believe that the committee got this one right. Mrs. Bizzell has high expectations, and I have no doubt that under her leadership, Reagan will continue their path of success, as well as seek out new and innovative ideas to enhance their academic magnet program,” Martin stated in an email.

Bizzell said she always knew she wanted to be in leadership, but stayed in the classroom for 21 years because she wanted to be there for her daughter.

“… I wanted to be there for all her gymnastics meets and all the different things that she had. I didn’t even start my leadership (master’s degree) until she went to college. Her first year at Baylor was my first year to go back to college and get my master’s,” Bizzell said. “She didn’t like it because I finished in two years because I already had my first degree. She didn’t finish for four years, so she wasn’t very happy about that. We were motivating each other because it had been like 23 years since I’d been in college so I needed that, too. We both did.”

At the time of the interview, Reagan had 642 students, including bilingual and monolingual prekindergarten classes.

Jordan Elementary where Bizzell was an assistant principal had more than 800 students and will probably have the same this year.

“This is a small number to me and it’s actually just kind of a midsize. Jordan was over 800 the three years she was there,” Bizzell said.

The last year she was at Jordan, another assistant principal was added and then COVID-19 hit.

“I feel like the good thing about coming in at this time … is I’m on the same … level with all other principals because this is all unknown. We’re all like first-year principals again, so that’s kind of exciting for me because I don’t look like I don’t know what’s going on because everybody’s asking questions. Everybody’s trying to find out more information. That’s the good part for me,” she said.

The campus had to create a playbook on how to open school and make transitions.

“I had to make playbooks when I didn’t know anybody yet. Teachers came back Aug. 5. The teachers came back in small group meet-and-greets, and my assistant principal, this is her first year at Reagan. Tiffany Rickman has been an assistant principal for six years. She was at Dowling, then at Blackshear (Elementary) and then moved here,” Bizzell said. “As an administrative team, we have to try to come together and try to figure out all of the things that have made Reagan great and keep adding to that and make it even better. We’re learning new things every day.”

Taking over a campus during a pandemic also requires offering encouragement.

“You have to reassure your staff that things are going to be taken care of. Then you have to get that message out to your parents to make sure they’re reassured, because ultimately parents get the choice if they’re sending them face to face, or if they’re sending them remote, or if they’re going to be remote/hybrid,” Bizzell said.

“We try to encourage kindergarten through second to be here face to face as much as possible, but then third, fourth and fifth have a choice. They could come face to face; they could come as a hybrid; on that hybrid they could come on their A days or their teaching days, and their B days are their independent days where they had to make a choice get instruction for five days or every other day,” she added.

Interviewed before school started Aug. 12, Bizzell said the school was excited about the first day.

“We had popsicles with principals, so I got to meet some of the kids when they drove by with their parents so that was exciting,” she added.

Things aren’t exactly the same because of social distancing.

“… A lot of things have to be done virtually, so we’re making Facebook pages, putting those out for parents so they know what kind of events are happening. We’re doing ParentLink call outs to be able to get all the messages out to them since I don’t to see them face to face,” Bizzell said.

Although the campus is a perennial top performer, Bizzell said there is still work to do.

“… Once you’re at the top, you have to keep at the top and you have to keep working more and more. Just because kids do well on testing, they can always do more. That’s my motto this year: I want to make Reagan shine. That’s what we keep talking about — make Reagan shine because we can do more than we already are. These kids just need more challenge and more rigor to make the steps go higher and higher,” she said.

The students are what Bizzell said she enjoys most and added that will be the hardest part this year is not being able to meet every single one of them at the beginning of school due to the district’s phased-in opening process.

She still has the opportunity to teach, even as an administrator.

“I still get to go in the classroom. I still get to do things. It’s not like I just stepped completely out of that role because when I go into visit I can interact with the kids and I can do things with them, so I still have that. I miss doing science. Science was my love. I love science, so I did a lot of hands-on activities … so some of those things that I’m not able to do quite as much, but I still have a lot of interaction with kids,” Bizzell said.