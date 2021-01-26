  • January 26, 2021

Two incumbents file for OC board - Odessa American: ECISD

Two incumbents file for OC board

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:59 pm

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:59 pm

Spots on the Odessa College and Ector County ISD boards of trustees are up for election May 1.

The filing period started Jan. 13 and runs to Feb. 12, the Secretary of State’s website says.

Two incumbent members of the Odessa College Board of Trustees have filed for reelection — Vice President Gary Johnson for Place 7 and Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5.

J.E. “Coach” Pressly, Place 4, also is up for election.

Those interested should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.

Four incumbents have filed for the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Hours for ECISD are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The election is May 1.

Those who have filed are Secretary Steve Brown, trustee Nelson Minyard, President Delma Abalos and trustee Chris Stanley.

Brown represents Position 5; Stanley, Position 4; Minyard, Position 7; and Abalos, Position 2.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd.org, or fax to 432-456-9878.

People can come to the administration building physically to fill out an application at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

More information may be found on the ECISD website.

