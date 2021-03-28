Two candidates square off for ECISD board

The May 1 election for the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees is coming up with early voting running from April 19-27.
The only contested race is for Position 4. The incumbent is Chris Stanley, who was appointed in September 2020 after the resignation of Doyle Woodall, and the challenger is Jesse Christesson.
President Delma Abalos, Position 2, Secretary Steve Brown, Position 5, and Nelson Minyard, Position 7, didn’t have opposition so those elections were canceled.
Woodall stepped down from the board after posting some items on social media that some found offensive.
Stanley is associate professor of art at the University of Texas Permian Basin.
Christesson works for Black Gold Rental Tools as a sales and service technician and has been with them for nearly four years. He also has a family business called Six C Shooting Sports.
An Iowa City, Iowa, native, Stanley earned a degree in secondary English education from the University of Kansas with the goal of becoming a middle school English teacher. At the same time, he earned a bachelor of fine arts in design with an emphasis in ceramics and that led to getting an MFA in art from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, which then led to him being hired to come to Odessa in 1992.
A native Odessan, Christesson attended Travis Elementary School until fourth grade and then was homeschooled through graduation from high school. He has a Class A CDL license and is self-taught on the oilfield.
Stanley said he sees a need to continue serving on the board.
“... I think I am uniquely qualified to be able to help provide answers to some of those difficult problems. At one hand, I’m in the CTE (career and technical education) world with things like fabrication ... metal shop, foundry, those are the things that I’ve taught so I understand those needs in our community,” Stanley said.
“But on the other hand, I am also in higher education so I understand it’s really a wonderful place, I think, to be in because I can see that whole spectrum of the needs of education where some people only see a little. I’ve participated in all of it. So I think that after 30 years of living in our community, raising two children that have both gone through ECISD, and graduated from Odessa High School, that it’s time for me to give back now,” Stanley added.
Stanley said he got to UTPB not long after it became a four-year school so he was on the ground floor of designing the four-year curriculum for the art program.
He said he’s had great mentors who were some of the “greatest educators that this city has produced.”
“And what we always have talked about is kind of this P (prekindergarten) through 16 model of aligning what we’re teaching, so that even in the prekindergarten grades we’re moving up through to college graduates and that gets sticky. But I’ve also taught with and for Odessa College, so I understand the needs of the community college and then I have worked with all facets of elementary, middle and high school for our school district, and in specific, spent a lot of time with the IB program and the art departments,” Stanley said. IB stands for International Baccalaureate.
On the recent partnership that the board approved with IDEA Public Schools, Stanley and Christesson agree it’s a good idea.
“Competition breeds excellence — competition in music, competition in art, competition in mathematics, competition in chess, competition in football — anytime that you bring competition to the table. But that competition does need to be adversarial and this is what I think some people don’t understand. Education is about the children; it’s not about the us and the them, so where I see an opportunity for the school district is bridging partnerships with these charter schools ...,” Stanley added.
He noted, and Christesson agrees, that the community’s goal should be to help as many children as possible graduate from high school.
“That’s our biggest obligation,” Stanley said. “The next part about whether they go on to get a certificate ... (and) go into the workforce, that has a lot to do with the economic development that comes from having a ... better educated community.”
Christesson and his wife Amanda have four children adopted through foster care and they attend ECISD schools.
Christesson said running for school board has been on his mind for a while. He and another resident interviewed for the spot when it came open last fall, but Stanley was appointed.
“... I want to be a voice for the children and the teachers in my district. It seems like the next step in my life that I need to take to get involved.
“I served on the facilities committee for a while. Just seeing that, it made me get to thinking that I need to get a little more involved and what better way to get involved than run for school board,” Christesson said.
Along with advocating for children, teachers and the community, Christesson said he wants to keep the schools safe. He would like all students to feel welcome at school and for teachers to have more flexibility and independence.
Teachers should have more teaching time, engage students, not just teach to the test, but instruct youngsters on the basics of reading, writing and math.
On keeping schools safe, Christesson supports arming teachers, if they are willing, able, trained and have a license to carry. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has a school marshal program and school guardian program.
Like Stanley, Christesson said he backs the partnerships with the charter schools.
“I think they’re great. I love the charter school idea. I know that the last one at Ector didn’t work out too well, but hopefully this new one does and I guess they just voted to partner with IDEA at the last board meeting. I think the charter schools, I wouldn’t call it an alternative, but for some people it’s a better fit. But yes, I agree with the partnerships with the charter schools."
He also loves the idea of the early college high schools where students can earn certificates, associate degrees and college credit.
“... The partnerships with the colleges and stuff, I think that’s a great idea, especially for our high school kids and maybe it will keep our kids in school to get our graduation rate to where it needs to be and keep these kids from dropping out,” Christesson said.
With the oil and gas industry, it’s tempting for students to drop out. But the youngsters don’t realize it’s a roller coaster ride.
Christesson said he doesn’t mind the commitment being on the school board would entail. He said his work schedule is very flexible.
Two years ago, Christesson was the commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 430 in Odessa, but he has stepped away from that role and “stepped into more of the kids stuff now.”
His friends and family live in Odessa, so he and his wife have a lot of support.
“We actually live right next door to my mom and dad and my aunt,” Christesson said.
Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com