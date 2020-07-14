Trustees vote to appoint member to Position 4

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted to appoint someone to fill the position 4 spot previously held by Doyle Woodall through an application process during their workshop meeting Tuesday.

Woodall came under fire from social media posts that some people found offensive. Rather than wait until May 2021 when the regular election will be held, trustees decided to take applications.

A survey was sent to Position 4 residents with 114 respondents. Ninety-five (95) people responded to an online survey and 19 returned paper copies, Communications Officer Mike Adkins said.

Seventy-eight (78) said they wanted to appoint a resident of position 4 rather than wait while 36 said they wanted to wait for the May 2021 election.

Stacy Walton, an ECISD teacher and resident of Position 4 said she was hoping that the board would have a special election.

Those interested would fill out a form. They would have to be a resident of the district, be 18 years of age or older and be a registered voter.

A decision will likely be made at next Tuesday’s meeting.

In his opening remarks, Superintendent Scott Muri said there will be a large presentation on the opening of school that gets into specifics.

Muri said a large task force with 18 subcommittees has been working on what that will look like from how furniture is organized and what virtual learning will look like to how students are transported and how they will be fed.

Because of the leadership of ECISD School Nutrition Director Brandon Reyes, Muri said every student in the district will receive breakfast and lunch free of charge.

Muri said the start of school is planned for Aug. 12. The state has said that could be phased in over a three-week time period, but many superintendents and boards have pushed back saying that wasn’t enough time, so the state is now considering changing that.

The three-week phase in will still happen but most students would be home on that first day learning virtually.

As of the most recent results, from the early part of July 65 percent of families requested some form of face-to-face instruction and 35 percent in a virtual environment.

Muri said the district will provide virtual education for students in grades prekindergarten through 12.

Parents will have to make a decision by July 29 on whether their children will attend school in person or at home.

Muri said that decision must occur two weeks prior to the start fo the school year. Parents could change their mind at the end of the first grading period.

At this point, Muri said 97 percent of teachers are saying they want to work in a school building, which doesn’t mirror what’s happening in the state.

Muri said word the district is hearing from the staff is that they are eager to return to work at a building based on how safe it is.

He said ECISD did a good job in spring and summer keeping everyone safe. Cafeteria and ECISD police were front line workers and many were in contact with students and families on a regular basis.

Operations kept facilities clean, Muri said. When the school year begins, numbers of bodies of students and employees will change. He added that feedback from staff is important and officials will continue to get that.

Muri said officials are working with Human Resources on a deadline for staff to decide to come back to campuses.

If 35 percent of students want a virtual environment, the district will need a large number of teachers to provide support.

Muri said a variety of perspectives will be taken int account.

“It’s a possibility that opening may be moved for us by governor or TEA (the Texas Education Agency),” or even the county judge could rule, Muri said.

He added that a lot of districts that are in hot spots are moving the start date back.

Muri said the school district could make those decisions on its own.

Internally, he said there is a lead nurse and a doctor and Muri meets with the Odessa College and UTPB presidents, county and city officials and CEOs of both hospitals and the health department to get COVID-19 updates.

The board approved an agreement with Elevate K-12 to provide virtual instruction for American Sign Language and German at Odessa and Permian high schools.

The sections will cost $10,400 each with a minimum of eight sections.

After an executive session, the board hired executive director of leadership Corey Seymour. He is currently the area assistant superintendent (area senior director) for Portland Public Schools (Ore.)