Trustees to talk virtual learning, opening plans, call for quality schools

The virtual learning experience, school opening plans and a call for quality schools are on the agenda for an Ector County ISD Board of Trustees workshop set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the administration building at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Lilia Náñez, associate superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and the executive directors of curriculum and instruction, Jaime Miller and Lisa Wills, will present an overview of the virtual learning experience in elementary, middle, and high schools from the student and teacher perspective.

On school opening plans, leadership will provide a report on data points ECISD is monitoring related to the opening of school. Current modes of learning, how those are working, adjustments being made and the next steps will be discussed.

A recent survey of ECISD families whose students are on a hybrid schedule — that is alternating days at school and days at home — showed the majority of those families would like the chance to send their students to school five days per week, the district newsletter said.

After reviewing community health data and having confidence in the effectiveness of the district’s health and safety protocols ECISD is offering that chance to hybrid students beginning on Oct. 19.

This will be conducted in phases to allow the district to slowly adjust to having more students on campus.

Board members also will discuss the Call for Quality Schools.

Supplemental agenda material said through the Call for Quality Schools, ECISD is seeking to identify high-capacity partner organizations for middle school turnaround to improve student outcomes, as well as partners with experience operating high-quality prekindergarten 3 models to serve 3-year-old students in ECISD for the 2021-22 school year, the material said.

Senate Bill 1882 went into effect during 2017 to encourage districts to use partnerships to improve student outcomes by offering two new benefits:

>> Approved partnerships may receive additional state funding for the partnership school, and

schools with an unacceptable accountability rating are eligible to receive a two-year exemption from specific accountability interventions.

A Call for Quality Schools is a requirement in the application to receive SB 1882 funds, the material stated.