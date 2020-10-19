  • October 19, 2020

Trustees to hear employment report - Odessa American: ECISD

Trustees to hear employment report

Posted: Monday, October 19, 2020 2:26 pm

Odessa American

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees will hear a presentation on personnel, or human capital, Tuesday during its regular board meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and in the community. Attendees are required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear face masks.

The presentation reviews the demographic make-up of teachers and students; where teachers come from; years of service; efforts to attract, recruit, grow and retain teachers; and reasons for leaving ECISD, among other things.

An exit survey shows most teachers leave due to relocation and personal family obligations, followed closely by retirement.

Many teachers coming from ECISD are from Midland ISD, but ECISD also loses teachers to MISD.

Twenty-nine percent of teachers, or 564, have one to five years of experience.

Thirty-five percent, or 351, are first-year teachers; 21 percent, or 417, have 11 to 20 years of experience; 16 percent, or 306, have six to 10 years of experience; and 322, or 16 percent, have over 20 years of experience.

ECISD currently has 31,902 students. Hispanic or Latino students make up 77 percent of the student population, while 49 percent of teachers are Hispanic or Latino. Forty-two percent of teachers are white.

Also during the meeting, a public hearing on financial accountability or Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) will be conducted. The district got an A based on data from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, supplemental agenda information said.

A public hearing of the District’s FIRST rating for 2018-2019 data along with a management record that includes all of the required information as established by the Commissioner of Education is included. The public is invited to comment on the report.

Under special presentations, Executive Director for Leadership Stacy Johnson, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez and Executive Director for Leadership Corey Seymour will be recognized for being accepted to the National Superintendents Academy.

The Governor's Proclamation of Education Human Resources Day and Principal Appreciation Month will be announced.

Posted in on Monday, October 19, 2020 2:26 pm. | Tags: , , ,

