Trustees to hear donations, special ed presentation

During its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, the Ector county ISD board of trustees will hear a request for approval of acceptance of donations of over $10,000.

ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of covid-19 with staff and community. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear face masks. Ecisd has received several donations to help defray the cost of the district’s purchase of remote devices for students attending school virtually.

The district purchased an additional 6,500 Chromebooks, 5,800 IPads and 1,000 MIFI hot spots.

ECISD received an $850,000 allocation from the city of Odessa from cares Coronavirus relief funds (CRF).

ECISD also received $270,523 in cares funds from Ector county commissioners court.

The city funds will be matched by the Texas education agency with state cares funds, supplemental agenda material said.

Chiefs of change donated $100,000 — $50,000 to the cost of the SpaceX service to provide internet to portions of southwest Odessa and $50,000 for internet connectivity.

Chiefs for change is made up of leaders from state and district education systems. It advocates for policies and practices aimed at making a difference for students and to develop the next generation of future chiefs, its website said.

In other donations, the mojo choir booster club contributed $80,000 for a sound system, including a sound board and microphones.

Chevron donated $25,000 through the education foundation for career and technical education dual credit.

Along with other items, trustees also will hear a presentation on special education.

Supplemental agenda material said 10.43 percent of ecisd students are in special education. The presentation will give a breakdown of how many students receive different services, what the district offers and goals for the program.

Supplemental agenda material breaks out referrals to the special education program for 2019-2020:

>> 914 parent, administrator and teacher referrals.

>> 737 parents signed written consent.

>> 177 students parent refused consent or student

Moved out of the district.

>> 230 students did not qualify for special education

>> 507 students met eligibility requirements.