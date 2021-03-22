  • March 22, 2021

Trustees to consider CARES funding resolution - Odessa American: ECISD

Trustees to consider CARES funding resolution

Posted: Monday, March 22, 2021 2:08 pm

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will consider a resolution on CARES Act funding during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the first-floor boardroom of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. COVID-19 protocols are still in place.

The last part of the resolution asks and recommends that Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Legislature and the Texas Education Agency ensure all supplemental funds allocated from the federal government flow directly to local education agencies without additional restrictions beyond what the federal government has stipulated.

The district wants the Texas Education Agency use these funds to supplement funding to school districts and not substitute CARES Act funds for state funds and that TEA not attach additional restrictions and “extend their control in place of local control on how these funds can best be utilized in districts across the state with such diversity.”

The board will also consider performance agreements with IDEA Public Schools, Third Future and the Odessa YMCA.

Third Future is designated to be the district’s turnaround partner for Ector College Prep Success Academy.

They will replace Ector Success Academy Network when their contract with ECISD ends June 30. The ECISD board voted to non-renew the contract Jan. 19.

Supplemental agenda material says ECISD and IDEA Public Schools have completed the contract negotiations allowing IDEA Public Schools to partner with ECISD as an Innovation Partner to serve kindergarten-second grades/ sixth grade in ECISD, located at 7300 E. Yukon Road starting in the fall 2021-22 school year.

The Odessa YMCA will partner with ECISD to increase the district’s capacity to serve prek 3 year olds in the fall.

Some of the other items on the agenda are to:

>> Consider a recommendation to hire an executive director of athletics.

>> Cancel the May 1 election for candidates that are unopposed.

Currently held by Chris Stanley, position 4 is being contested by Jesse Christesson.

Secretary Steve Brown, position 5; trustee Nelson Minyard, position 7; and President Delma Abalos, position 2, are unopposed.

>> Adding sixth grade to Austin Montessori School.

>> And special presentations: Recognition of ECISD Nursing Director; recognition of State Board of Education Employer for Education Excellence Gold Award; Recognition of United Way Top Fundraisers; and TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) Purchasing Cooperative BuyBoard Rebate.

