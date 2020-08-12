Trustees hear broadband report

Ector County ISD is leading work on a plan to bring broadband internet access to all students and families throughout the county.

Superintendent Scott Muri and Chief Technology Officer Kellie Wilks presented the broad outlines of the issue and choices to tackle it at Tuesday’s board work session. Muri said options would be brought back at the end of September.

ECISD received a challenge grant from the Chiefs for Change organization and the Education Foundation of Odessa to fund broadband internet access for local families this summer.

The grant funds access for families through June 30, 2021.

MiFi, which Muri said relies on cell service, is on order that will be loaned to families that don’t live in broadband services areas, Muri said.

One parking lot at each school has an external WiFi antenna for connectivity to the ECISD network and the EISD bring your own device network.

“We have a crisis in our community. When transitioning (to remote learning), we knew some of our kids were going struggle because they didn’t have appropriate internet access at home,” Muri said.

The more the district looked, the worse they found the situation.

“We engaged in some high-level conversations with some leaders in the community and discovered it’s a community wide issue,” Muri said.

ECISD began to work with consultants with expertise in this area and they are conducting a deeper study.

Muri said 39 percent of families have limited or no internet access.

He said working toward internet for everyone is the right thing to do. Muri added that families of poverty often pay the most for the fewest choices and the poorest service. He added that infrastructure is why areas like south and west Odessa aren’t served. Cable companies can provide high speed broadband.

"If we live in the south, west or some other remote areas, selections for broadband very limited," Muri said. The business model is it's not as cost effective for companies to provide service in remote areas where there are few people.

Registration Roadshow was held recently to help get students signed up for school. It was aimed at families without internet access. The district visited 10 sites around Ector County in five days.

Some 2,600 families were seen and most did not have internet access at home, so they had to visit their child’s school or find someplace that did.

For some families, Muri said, a cell phone was their only access to the world.

A cross section of community leaders were brought into the study and agreed internet access for everyone should be a priority project for Ector County, the board recap said.

Research shows many gaps in local coverage. The most rural areas typically have the slowest and least reliable internet options, the recap said.

“The district’s goal is for all residents to have affordable access to speeds of 100 megabits/second downloads and 10 megabit/second uploads,” the recap stated.

The board viewed maps of cell phone towers, data of coverage areas, and learned that one in five ECISD students rarely or never has reliable internet access at home.

Muri said a panel of national connectivity experts is working with ECISD to study the situation and help find a long-term solution for Odessa and Ector County.

On a separate item, the board approved an interlocal agreement with Region 4 for “Operation Connectivity”. The cooperative arrangement gives ECISD the ability to purchase devices for about half of the regular price. The district will order 5,825 iPads; 6,507 Chromebooks; and 1,000 MiFi devices for about $1.8 million. The regular prices for the same purchases would be closer to $4 million, the recap said.

Trustees also heard an update on school opening plans. School started Wednesday with fewer, but more teachers this year.

School opening will be phased in with the first phase starting today. Most students will be learning virtually, except 3 year olds, those without internet access at home, children of Ector County ISD employees and students identified as special education students.

Scott Muri said the special ed students make up about 8 percent of the district’s 34,000 students. The ones coming back to school today do not include those with dyslexia, for example.

Muri said 2,851 students registered to ride the bus, which is about half the normal number.

Some 407 teachers have been hired leaving 91 elementary vacancies and 31 secondary spots open. This is a change from the 350 teachers the district was short last year.

Muri offered kudos to the district’s human resources team, principals for retaining their employees and the trustees for valuing the employees.

“There isn’t any one factor that contributed to this,” Muri said. “There are multiple factors. Even the current economy; people not moving or transitioning to other careers. Those numbers should be zero.”

However, Muri said this was “remarkable progress” from last year.

Adults are required to wear masks and face shields to protect students.

During the first 10 days of school, Muri said ECISD will monitor enrollment, attendance, staffing, school nutrition, transportation, technology calls and general feedback to work toward continuous improvement — so that Thursday is better than Wednesday and so forth.

Muri said those data elements will be collected and reviewed when top level district officials meet at the end of every day for the first 10 days of school.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said she is working with Ector College Success Prep Academy on its plans for reopening. They have elected to start Sept. 9.

Syverson said officials are “very confident” their plan will mirror ECISD’s. The school is a charter school that is still part of the district.

“They’re included in everything that we have done with our other campuses,” Syverson said. She added that they have an open invitation to participate in teacher training and they have been included in device orders.

Muri said teachers will report to campuses today, but some will be teaching virtually and others face to face.

He said ECISD could potentially see 7,000 students in grades prekindergarten through 12th today.

Muri noted that thousands of students haven’t yet registered.

To be on campus, you have to wear a mask. Masks are recommended for prekindergarten through third grade students, but required for fourth through 12th graders unless they are eating or doing physical activity outside, Muri said.

The exception would be medical and Muri said the district is making individual arrangements for those children.

In other business, the board:

>> Approved plans for early childhood and college, career and military readiness.

>> Approved submitting a waiver for 40 percent of campus hybrid instruction for ninth through 12th grade students if needed.

>> Approved a request to submit a waiver to the Texas Education Agency to exited the start of the 2020-21 school year beyond the four-week limit to be used only if needed.

