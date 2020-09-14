  • September 14, 2020

Trustees consider tax rate ordinance - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Trustees consider tax rate ordinance

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/y6lj52jx

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 3:17 pm

Trustees consider tax rate ordinance oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will discuss and consider approval of an ordinance to set the 2020-2021 tax rate during their meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The total proposed rate is $1.17 per $100 valuation. That is made up of $1.05470 for maintenance and operations and .12322 for debt service, supplemental agenda material says. Most homeowners will see an increase in taxes due to higher appraisal values.

Chief Financial Officer Deborah Ottmers said back in June, the budget and tax rate in newspaper.

The board approved the budget back in mid-June and the proposed tax rate is required to be part of that discussion.

“We can’t approve the tax rate (with the corresponding ordinance) until the property values are certified (which occurs in late July),” Ottmers said in an email. “Additionally, for districts that are wealthy and pay recapture, they can’t adopt the tax rate until TEA gives them permission to do so usually in late August.”

Ottmers said luckily ECISD is not one of those districts at this time.

She stated that the tax rate being requested is the same in total as for 2019.

The board also will consider an order to cash redeem $5,235,000 in Series 2013 Bonds prior to their scheduled maturity, saving taxpayers $3,206,438 in future interest costs, the material says.

Ottmers said the two bond items are:

>> Pre-paying in 2020-21 $5.235 million of outstanding bonds from the 2013 series, which are due in 2038, which she said would save approximately $3.2 million in future interest costs.

>> Refunding for a lower interest rate in 2020-2021 on $66 million of outstanding bonds from the 2013 series, due in 2026-2036 will save approximately $13.4 million in future interest costs, she stated.

Trustees also will consider a number of campus improvement plans, local policy updates provided by the Texas Association of School Boards and agreements.

ECISD and UT at Austin request approval to enter into a Cooperative Agreement to implement OnRamps, a distance college course through a dual-enrollment model. UT at Austin will provide training for high school teachers who work alongside the UT professors for implementation of select courses. This opportunity allows high school students to earn their high school credit from their district and the opportunity to earn college credits from the University of Texas at Austin through a distance education course.

ECISD is also requesting approval for the data sharing agreement between the district and UT at Austin. This agreement allows ECISD to provide individual student level data to the Office of Strategy and Policy at UT at Austin for the purpose of implementing, billing and evaluating the OnRamps dual enrollment program. Likewise, UT at Austin, in accordance with FERPA (federal privacy regulations), agrees to provide individual student-level data to ECISD for evaluation, accountability and student record keeping, supplemental material said.

A report from the Tax Ratification Election Committee also is on the agenda. Passed in 2018, the TRE financed new roofs, buses, safety measures and other items.

A discussion of the superintendent’s evaluation and contract and a district Safety & Security Audit Report are also up for consideration.

Posted in on Monday, September 14, 2020 3:17 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
79°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: E at 10mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 62°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 62°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]