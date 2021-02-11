Transitioning students, charter discussed

Transitioning some Ector County ISD virtual learners back to campus and the possible charter school partner for Ector College Prep Success Academy were among the topics Superintendent Scott Muri reviewed during his media call Wednesday.

“We have a group of virtual learners in elementary, middle and high school … that are struggling right now in that virtual environment and we want to make sure that all of our students have the optimal academic experience,” Muri said. “We want to ensure that every child is being successful this year.”

Muri said parents were notified last week. A letter went home to all parents in ECISD who have a child at home who is struggling.

“When we say struggling, we’re talking about students who are making Ds or Fs in academic courses, or kids that are not attending school on a regular basis. The state of Texas requires a certain attendance rate for elementary, middle and high school students. We do have some kids that are not attending school regularly in a virtual environment, so if children fall into either one of those categories — or perhaps both of those categories — then starting on Feb. 22 those students will transition back to face-to-face instruction,” he added.

If a parent has a question about that, Muri encouraged them to contact their school administrator — an assistant principal or principal — at their child’s school and talk to them about that process.

A bad weather make up day was scheduled for Feb. 15, but with brutally cold temperatures and precipitation predicted, Muri said a different decision may need to be made.

He urged families to keep an eye on the local weather forecast.

“… If we need to make a different decision, we will notify you via all our social media outlets — Twitter and Facebook, as well as the ECISD website. So again, parents and children, pay attention to any hazardous conditions that may occur this weekend,” Muri said.

At its Feb. 9 board work session, ECISD trustees listened to a charter company called Third Future that is interested in taking over operation of Ector College Prep Success Academy.

In January, ECISD trustees voted to non-renew its contract with Ector Success Academy Network, which runs Ector until June 30.

“They presented their information to our board of trustees and our board of trustees had many, many questions for them last night. We engaged in about a one and a half hour conversation with this organization,” Muri said.

“They have also reached out to our families,” he added. “Last week, our families had an opportunity to meet with that organization. Again, the Ector Middle School families and then the staff of Ector Middle School have also had an opportunity to meet with this particular organization. In the coming months, our board of trustees will make a final decision as to which charter organization will be selected to run Ector Middle School,” he added.

Third Future came forward through a Call for Quality Schools. When the process was completed in the fall, Muri said ECISD identified three companies that were appropriate or a fit for ECISD.

Ector would be Third Future’s second Permian Basin campus. The other is Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary.

Days start at 6:30 a.m. and currently end at 4:30 p.m. with plans to end at 5 p.m. in the fall. Students who are in eighth grade, for example, may not start class until 7:30 a.m., but students are supervised. Officials represented at the Feb. 9 board meeting said they don’t close for snow.

Muri said Third Future is interested in making sure individual student needs are met.

“… Their day is organized so that they can teach core academics but also take care of kids, provide interventions with kids that are struggling and providing acceleration opportunities for those kids that need more than the average dose of academics, if you will. Their day is well organized,” Muri said.

"Middle school students need structure in their life to be successful. In fact, we all need some level of structure and certainly they provide that environment for our kids. But it’s a very nurturing environment, too. They have a strong social-emotional learning component. They recognize that if kids do not feel safe in their environment, if kids are not connected to teachers at school, then they're not as successful …,” he added.

“The last piece I would lift up is their community activities. Every student in the school is required to engage in community volunteering activities, so they are very organized in providing opportunities for their kids to be out and about serving in the community,” Muri said.

Start dates and times will be negotiated as part of the contract with the charter provider.

As for the board, Muri said, “In the state of Texas, the law requires a charter organization to have a Texas board and currently Third Future has one school in Texas that they operate so their board oversees that one school. But hypothetically, if Third Future had 20 schools it would be that same board that would oversee all of the schools in the system much like our board of trustees oversees the 43 schools in ECISD …”

The board currently in place for Third Future will remain the same, he said. Charter organizations have appointed board members.

Also, the name, mascot and colors of Ector will remain the same.

“Third Future talked very specifically about maintaining as much of those practices and cultural items that are healthy as they possibly can. They do not want to come in and create upheaval for the students or the community at all.

“Those are things that are important to the community. They’re important to the families and I have no desire to change any of that,” Muri said.