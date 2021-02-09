Third Future makes pitch for Ector

Representatives from a charter firm called Third Future presented its concept to the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees during a workshop.

The charter network is a candidate to take over Ector College Prep Success Academy. The board non-renewed its contract with Ector Success Academy Network Jan. 19.

Senate Bill 1882, signed into effect by the Texas Legislature in 2017, provides incentives for districts to contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school, institutions of higher education, nonprofits, or government entities, the Texas Education Agency website says.

Ector was in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards. If it didn’t come of the list, it could have faced closure or the Texas Education Commissioner could appoint a board of managers over the whole district.

ECISD partnered with CEO/Superintendent Robert Bleisch’s Ector Success Academy Network as a way to stay sanctions from the Texas Education Agency for two years.

Superintendent Scott Muri said previously that the employees at Ector are ECISD employees and will remain so as long as they are “in good standing.” Tuesday evening, he praised the staff, administrators and board of Ector.

In accordance with law, the board “shall renew a charter performance contract only if the board finds that the campus charter has substantially fulfilled its obligations and met the performance standards in the contract and applicable law.”

“From Tuesday night’s board presentation: the campus met 6 of 24 academic goals set out in the Performance Agreement from 2018-2020; failed to meet generally accepted accounting standards for fiscal management; did not disclose a conflict of interest for services provided by the Charter Governing Board’s President in June 2020, until November 2020. Per the agreement, notice of non-renewal must be given by the ECISD Board of Trustees by the last Friday of January,” the recap said.

Third Future’s approach was similar to Ector Success Academy Network in some ways such as extended days and highly competitive salaries.

The charter network has schools in Aurora and Colorado Springs, Colo., and Midland at Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Academy.

“None of us have a cape. We’re not swooping in here,” said Third Future CEO Mike Miles.

Miles was accompanied by Zack Craddock, executive director of Third Future.

Miles, a former Dallas ISD superintendent, said he has a good relationship with the education commissioner and the Texas Education Agency. The charter network was established four years ago.

Craddock is in his 24th year in education. He started a teacher and coach and worked his way up to principal and special education director.

Craddock said Third Future has a proven track record of academic success, extracurricular activities, a successful instructional model and longer days.

The goal for growth is usually 1.8 years in one year, but because of COVID they are aiming for 1.5 years of growth.

Miles and Craddock reviewed Third Future’s curriculum. They said they expect grade level instruction every day and they have the time to accelerate and remediate.

The school would have embedded on the job professional development and offer coaching and support.

Craddock said he visits classrooms every day and there are professional growth and leadership opportunities.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. currently until 4:30 p.m. They are planning to close at 5 p.m. next year. Students may not have class until 7:30 a.m. if they are in eighth grade and they are supervised.

“We know parents need those options,” Craddock said.

He said they never closed due to snow in Colorado and never delayed. When it snowed in Midland, he said, Sam Houston was open.

Craddock said they will partner for fine arts, athletics and transportation.

Miles said they partner with MISD on nutrition, transportation and special education among other items.

Craddock said they see ECISD as a true partner.

“We al work in the best interests of the kids. It’s not a contest. It’s not a tug of war,” he said.