Teachers voice concerns about reopening

Although Ector County ISD officials have rolled out a plan to restart school in August, several people voiced concerns at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting about teacher safety, sick leave and retirement benefits.

Bobbie Duncan, a retired teacher, expressed worry about returning to school at this time.

Her main concern was teachers running out of sick leave if they become ill with COVID-19.

Shari Story, a music specialist at Travis Elementary School, said she was also worried that teachers will run out of sick leave and lose pay if they must quarantine or become sick.

Both asked the district to find a solution for teachers to not have to use their own sick leave.

Sheena Salcido and Javier Ruiz, both teachers, thanked the administration for inviting them to be on back-to-school committees and said they do not feel it is safe to return to school at this time.

Ruiz is the president of the Odessa chapter of TSTA. They asked District leaders to keep schools online only until Sept. 8, and only reopen school buildings to staff and students when the community sees a strong decline of COVID-19 cases for 30 days, the board recap said.

Ruiz said after Muri presented the restart plan to teachers, his phone and email went crazy with questions and concerns. The district conducted a survey that showed 97 percent of teachers wanted to return to work. But Ruiz said TSTA conducted its survey anonymously and when teachers answered honestly they feared retaliation. He had several questions about everything from disinfectants in classrooms to deep cleaning and whether if teachers resigned they could not face sanctions against their license.

Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD will go with a phased-in approach to opening school, although education will start Aug. 12. The phase-in process will take four weeks and not every child will be in a building that day. The only children in the building will be students with no internet access in grades prekindergarten through second.

Muri said data shows these are the students that have suffered the most. Thirty-nine percent of those students did not have a healthy remote learning experience.

Phase II will begin Aug. 18. Phase III starts Aug. 24 and Phase IV starts Aug. 28.

The Texas Education Agency parameters state all schools will open for the school year using the calendar they have already approved; students and families must have a choice to keep their children at home or to send them to school; and school districts can use a period of four weeks to phase-in the number of students attending on campus, the recap said.

Muri outlined plans for cleaning and sanitizing, as well as mask requirements for all staff and students fourth grade through 12th grade, recommended for students prekindergarten through third.

Muri said each elementary school student and middle school student will have the choice of attending school on campus five days a week, learning from home, or a hybrid model that alternates between days on campus and days at home, the recap said.

High school students will have two choices — remote learning or a hybrid of alternating days of learning at school and learning from home. High school students will not be able to attend on campus five days a week due to the limited space for the large number of students.

All students will have a rotating A-Day, B-Day schedule which will allow more students to attend face-to-face classes with teachers on campus.

Students who want to attend in person on campus will be allowed back in four phases over the first few weeks of the year. All students will begin school on Aug. 12, some in person, most virtually.

If health conditions deteriorate, Muri said district leaders may ask the board for a longer phase-in period.

Students’ movement will be limited on campus. There will be no lockers. Backpacks will be the critical tools for carrying materials between home and school.

Students will be reminded to avoid sharing. Teachers will have to be creative in teaching the concept of sharing.

Students will students will need to bring their device daily and take it home at the end of the day.

School lunches or lunches brought from home are allowed, but no lunches brought to school by parents. Students learning remotely will have a meal pick up time.

Scenarios were developed for the three scenarios of schools open for everybody, all schools closed and a mixture or hybrid.

Eighteen subcommittees worked on the scenarios.

Masks will be recommended for prek through third graders while in class and will be required for all transitions.

GermBlast sanitizer treatments will be conducted at all facilities and buses.

Masks will be required for grades four through 12 and for all employees. Students will not wear masks while eating or doing physical activity.

The mask requirements are aligned to governor’s order and allowable exemptions.

All staff members and families will self screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting to work or school.

Positive cases may lead to the closure of classrooms, school wings, individual schools and/or the school district.

Bus drivers will wear masks and face shields. For buses, only one student per bus seat will be allowed. Routes will run in segments. Passengers must use hand sanitizer upon boarding. Windows will be open when possible and buses thoroughly cleaned after each bus trip.

Students will be required to wear face coverings while riding on the bus.

Face shields are optional for all employees. Every staff member who wants to wear one can. Some will be required to wear one based on the job they have.

Students will have to take devices to and from school.

For athletics and fine arts, there will be practice before and after school. Marching band starts Sept. 7 and competitions. The first day of football practice will be Sept. 7, but the first game won’t happen until Sept. 24 and the championship will be in January.

July 29, any changes to the phase in schedule will be announced based on local context.

July 29-Aug. 2 parents must choose remote or in-person learning.

New teacher orientation will be virtual Aug. 3 and 4.

Teachers return to work Aug. 5.

Device distribution to students is set for Aug. 5-11.

In other business, trustees voted 6-0 to approve the process they will use to appoint someone to fill the current vacancy on school board Position 4. Trustees agreed to widely advertise the opening, requesting a cover letter and resume, from people interested in serving on the board. The application period will remain open for two weeks, after which time Trustees will interview candidates during the board meeting in August.