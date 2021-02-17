Teachers, CIS working to help students

As people around the Permian Basin struggle to stay warm and do without basics like heat, water and electricity, Ector County ISD teachers have reached out to the community and their students to lend a hand.

Communities in Schools, the dropout prevention organization in the Basin, also is offering a hand up.

Permian High School AVID Coordinator Robyn Hernandez-Flores and Elizabeth Gray, AVID coordinator for postsecondary education, have posted on Twitter that they have 4x4 trucks, blankets, heaters and food for people who need them.

Eliseo Elizondo, executive director of Communities in Schools, has said his organization has been trying to find people in need and help them out, even with information like where a warming center is.

Hernandez-Flores said she began offering soup, blankets and heaters to people starting last Thursday and many have taken her up on her kindness.

“… For me as a teacher, my students are never far from my mind and I do worry about them and I do hope that they’re OK. In a situation like this, it goes beyond helping your neighbor,” she said.

You start to think of the basic needs that people have at this time such has electricity, not being able to cook or stay warm, Hernandez-Flores added.

“I think I just did what any teacher would do, and since I had the blessing of having those things in my home I wanted to make sure to extend that offer to my students, but really to anybody who would need that kind of assistance. I think it’s important for us to help our neighbors and I think it’s important for us to show our students and our children the importance of having empathy and helping when we can. It was kind of a no-brainer to me. If I have it and I can give it, then I’m going to …”

Hernandez-Flores said she immediately thought of former students now in college away from their parents and away from home. She noted that they are adults, but even experienced adults are having a hard time getting through this “catastrophe.”

So if older adults are having difficulty, Hernandez-Flores said, imagine what those students are feeling. Her high school students also are working in grocery stores, helping to meet the needs of the community when they may be going without electricity, heat, water and other basics.

Making a large pot of soup for her family last week, she realized she had plenty of extra so she offered it to her students. They contacted her and she delivered it to them.

“To me it’s human decency. It’s what I would do for even other adults, but my mind automatically goes to my students as a teacher so that’s where I started and just kind of put it out there …,” Hernandez-Flores said.

She added that she has seen several schools doing similar things on social media such as principals loading their cars with blankets and teachers offering aid to students.

“I took out a heater day before yesterday,” she said Wednesday. “I took soup the first day. I delivered them mostly to workplaces. Luckily the roads weren’t that bad, yet the younger students they’re stuck at work finishing their shifts and weren’t able, like they normally do, to pick up lunch so we were able to take some of that out.

I’m very happy that my students aren’t bashful when it comes to asking for assistance and I’m glad that we were able to get that assistance to them …”

“There are always people willing to help if you ask for it and we shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help,” she added.

Most people in West Texas are more than willing to provide help when they can.

“I was very happy to provide that. It was something I could do. It was something I was already doing for my own family and so to add a few more Tupperware bowls of soup was not a problem and to take it out definitely wasn’t a problem at that time. Like I said, we do have a 4x4 and we just it’s something any neighbor would do, I feel.”

The AVID program at Permian has a little more than 400 students and three teachers, including Hernandez-Flores.

She said other teachers also offered help on social media, which was not something they had to do.

“Obviously … it comes naturally to us as we operate as a very close unit on campus,” Hernandez-Flores said. “We’re there to assist our students, and even if the campus is closed, we’re here to assist our students. That’s what all of us are trying to do.”

Gray said she followed Hernandez-Flores’ lead to offer her truck, blankets and food to anyone who needs it “because I truly care about others.”

“I have resources that can help those in need and want to share what I can. I’m worried about our students and want them to know they matter and that I’ll do whatever it takes to support them. They can contact me through Twitter or text at 432-279-1301,” Gray said in a text message.

Elizondo of Communities in Schools said his staff has been trying to reach out to families while dealing with not having heat, water, spotty communications or electricity themselves in some cases.

“They have had a little bit of success trying to connect people with power. … We got together our own warming station memo. We broadcast it on social media and on our website,” Elizondo said.

He added that CIS is trying to get as much information out as it can.

He added that he wasn’t able to contact a lot of his staff for the first couple of days. He added that Zoom meetings he would have had with people across the state this week have been canceled due to no internet service.

“I’ve been lucky I’ve been able to maintain. But like I said, phone service has been real spotty,” Elizondo said.

The worst part is the people they haven’t been able to contact. A lot of their students live in West Odessa and communication lines are mostly down there, he said.

Elizondo said in a text message that one of his staff members contacted a propane dealer Tuesday about a family that was without heat. They delivered it to the students’ home at no charge.

Another example was from a campus coordinator who found a family in an RV that had gone two days without water or electricity. He wrote that they were glad to hear information about warming centers.

As with COVID-19, Communities in Schools will deal with the aftermath of the storm and it might not be pretty, Elizondo said.

“… That also tells me that when we start to fall out of this situation, fingers crossed, at the end of the week this weekend and into next week is probably going to be really busy and we’re going to find out a lot of the really truly bad situations that we’re not even aware of,” Elizondo said.