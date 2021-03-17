  • March 17, 2021

Superintendent to present State of the District - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Superintendent to present State of the District

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 5:09 pm

Superintendent to present State of the District Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri will present the State of the District address at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The address will be broadcast over the district’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms.

Muri will highlight ECISD’s accomplishments over the previous year – a year with many unexpected challenges, yet many opportunities to grow within those challenges, a news release said.

On a separate item, Saturday evening Odessa High School and Permian High School will renew their rivalry on the baseball field at 7 p.m. at Midland’s Momentum Bank Ballpark, home of the Midland RockHounds.

In conjunction with the game, it is ECISD Employee Appreciation Night and ECISD employees can get into this game for free with their work ID badge.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 5:09 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
58°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: NNE at 9mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 47°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]