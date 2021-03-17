Superintendent to present State of the District

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri will present the State of the District address at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The address will be broadcast over the district’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms.

Muri will highlight ECISD’s accomplishments over the previous year – a year with many unexpected challenges, yet many opportunities to grow within those challenges, a news release said.

On a separate item, Saturday evening Odessa High School and Permian High School will renew their rivalry on the baseball field at 7 p.m. at Midland’s Momentum Bank Ballpark, home of the Midland RockHounds.

In conjunction with the game, it is ECISD Employee Appreciation Night and ECISD employees can get into this game for free with their work ID badge.