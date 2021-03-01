Students’ work featured

Two Ector County ISD students are garnering statewide attention for their art, which is going to be on display at the Texas Capitol this month.

Odessa Collegiate Academy senior Makayla Stanley and Permian High School freshman Arely Erivas entered the Youth Art Month (YAM) contest through the Texas Art Education Association, and their work was selected for display in Austin.

TAEA sponsored the contest in conjunction with National Youth Art Month in March. Stanley’s piece is titled Grey; her art teacher is Chris Golden.

Erivas’ is Sunset Canyon and her teacher is Pam Burkhaulter.