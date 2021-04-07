Student work on exhibit at the Ellen Noel

The artistic side of Ector County ISD students is on show this month and into next at the Ellen Noel Art Museum.

Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said for many years the district has had an opportunity for students to take part in an ECISD art show.

“We hire judges and the judges come and review the work and then they give prizes out for the very best of the artwork,” Hawley said.

The work of high school students is currently up and will be on display through April 17.

The middle school show starts April 29 and goes through May 15. The Ellen Noel is open every day but Monday from noon to 5 p.m., he said.

The event is free.

“It’s a long-held tradition to do an art show. It’s not always been at the Ellen Noel. We’ve gone to different places; it just happens to be the Ellen Noel this year,” Hawley said.

Ashley Flores, development & marketing manager at the Ellen Noël, said it’s important to give students this chance.

“You will find in this exhibition that we have really talented students out in the Permian Basin, and we can only hope by the students seeing their artwork on display can motive them in continuing in the arts,” Flores said in an email.

Each teacher brings anywhere between 15 to 25 art pieces and about 300 works each from middle and high school are featured.

“The art programs have adapted beautifully (under) the restrictions of COVID. Even last spring, they immediately transitioned to photographing the student artwork. They were even able last spring to have some of their state competitions. They just did it digitally. That’s one of the unique features of art. It’s a different medium than, for instance, music or dance,” Hawley said.

“They were able to continue. It is phenomenal, though, to be back in a gallery so that others can see the student artwork in more than just a digital format. What we have learned from COVID, and I think the whole school district is learning this, is how do we take some of the advancements that we were forced to do digitally because of COVID and incorporate those into what we’re doing? And so while we have the physical display at the Ellen Noel, after that’s over we will also push out the artwork digitally in a digital display. We’ve been able to innovate a lot. That’s exciting to be able to do things in a new and interesting way,” he added.

Hawley noted that the work is not just paintings.

“You have sketches. You have sculptures. You have ceramic. There are charcoals and so you see the artwork that they’ve learned throughout the year as they’ve progressed through different mediums.”

He added that the district is proud of the students.

“This is the culmination of their work throughout the course of the year, and if (people) are available for the next few weeks, we’d encourage them to come out and view our student artwork. It would be a pleasure to have them at the museum,” Hawley said.