STEM decision likely in May

In the coming weeks, a decision will be made on permanent facilities for the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy.

Because STEM’s facilities weren’t seen as sustainable, in May 2019, UTPB President Sandra Woodley formed a task force made up of parents, teachers, staff and students to work with the university and STEM advisory board.

They were charged with figuring out permanent facilities for the kindergarten through 12th grade public university charter school.

“Secondly, we wanted to keep the project-based learning at the STEM Academy,” Woodley said. “I think it’s a very successful school and the parents and students love the curriculum and the model, and it’s not broken and we wanted to find a way to keep it. Also, we wanted to make sure that the students who were at the STEM Academy had the ability to stay with STEM Academy. And the same is true with the staff and the teachers that those who are part of the STEM Academy and whatever transition happened next, that they were also able to remain part of the STEM Academy,” she said.

Although it wasn’t one of the primary objectives, Woodley said many of the parents, and the university included, wanted to have and to continue to have a close connection between the STEM Academy and the university.

“We find it very valuable for our College of Education and for our STEM programs and our faculty and all of those initiatives to be very closely aligned with supporting the students as they’re making their way through. That was the backdrop within which the task force has completed their work over the past two years. The task force presented two initiatives that they deemed viable in a way that met all of the criteria.”

Those were presented at a virtual town hall meeting this past week.

In that April 6 livestream, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the district may resume the path toward a bond issue in 2022 and the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM would be part of that.

Through Senate Bill 1882, the contract would be for a minimum of three years and maximum of 10. After the end of the term, they could renegotiate for another term if they want to continue, ECISD Associate Superintendent Alicia Syverson said in the virtual meeting.

Syverson said UTPB STEM would have authority and autonomy to keep what it’s doing and keep its staff.

Muri said in his media call Wednesday that ECISD was invited by the STEM Academy to talk with them about a partnership.

“We’re excited about that opportunity. We see some real potential in the UTPB STEM Academy and ECISD coming together to effectively serve the needs of our kids,” Muri said. “We have had some really healthy conversations with their team. That decision will be theirs to make, but I can tell you from our perspective we are excited about that opportunity.”

A lot of how that partnership would work would be worked out in a contract, but in a sense they would be part of the system but be able to operate autonomously as they are doing today.

He added that talks have just started.

“I’ve seen this type of work done in other communities. Typically those are in much larger urban areas and this would be a little bit of an anomaly; really an exciting anomaly for our community,” Muri said.

STEM Superintendent Shannon Davidson presented another option focusing on blended learning where most things would remain the same. Davidson said they would keep the learning model and all current students would remain STEM students and the school would grow its online population. Davidson added that the employees would stay.

She said there were facility funds available through a Texas Education Agency charter allotment.

Davidson said the end goal is to move out of the portables on campus and into permanent facilities. She proposed the Founders Building.

During COVID, Davidson said the school has learned to give options to families. On the learning loss brought on by COVID, Davidson said with great teachers they did a great job making up for that lost learning. Davidson said the students are right where they need to be now.

Woodley said there were some other advantages in Muri’s approach such as grant funds available and extra funding from the state.

If the partnership went through, but the bond failed, Woodley said, ECISD would be responsible for making sure that the facilities are safe and able to go forward until such time as they were able to build permanent facilities.

If Davidson’s proposal went through, the university will still have to find facilities for what’s included in the Founders Building now and what’s planned for the Founders Building.

“But again, I think these are two fantastic proposals,” Woodley said. “They’re both very innovative. Each one of these proposals would allow the STEM Academy to continue in its current form. Nothing would change. … But each one of these initiatives could provide long-term facilities for the STEM Academy so we are thrilled and pleased with the dedicated work of the task force and their thoughtful approach over the past two years to develop to two really viable proposals,” Woodley said.

“We will still need to get additional feedback from the stakeholders. We’ll do a survey and listen to what they had to say about the proposals. Many of the parents were involved in the town hall, but we recorded it. We’ll have it on their website so that they can go back and look and also ask additional questions that they may have before a final approach is chosen. So the timeline will be, we’ll gather that feedback and have some additional conversations with parents, if they wish, and kind of go through all of that and then sometime, probably in early May, the university will pick an approach to pursue,” she added.

Woodley noted that it’s important to clarify that when you pick an approach to pursue, that doesn’t mean the decision has been made to do it, because the decision isn’t hers.

“Ultimately the decision will be the UT System’s. They hold the charter, so they will have to agree. If for example, we chose the Ector County approach, their board would have to agree, and TEA would have to agree on the Ector County initiative. If we chose the blended learning option, then there would be less process needed to implement that, but some. So it’s likely to take the better part of next year before any final decision can be made with all of the approvals that will be needed to move forward,” Woodley said.

Woodley praised the task force for all its hard work.

“Both of these initiatives, both of these proposals are positive and I think the school will be well served into the future with either one of them,” she said.