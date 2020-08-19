Stanley named to ECISD seat

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees chose University of Texas Permian Basin Associate Professor of Art Chris Stanley as the new Position 4 board member Tuesday night.

Along with Stanley, candidates included Jesse Christesson and Michaela Johnson. Jacqueline Loud withdrew. Trustees interviewed the candidates in closed session before coming into open session to vote. Board member Nelson Minyard attended virtually.

Stanley will replace Doyle Woodall, who resigned from the board in June after some found his social media posts offensive.

“I’m humbled and honored and I will do everything I can to live up to the confidence of the board,” Stanley said.

He will fill Woodall’s term until the next election in May 2021.

Board President Delma Abalos said she wanted to thank everyone.

“It’s a hard process being interviewed. It is not an easy task. The big thing is that we had three really good candidates, so it’s a hard decision to have made but more than anything we want to thank you all for applying …,” Abalos said.

She added that they could only choose one person, but come election time everybody can run.

Superintendent Scott Muri presented an update on the opening of school.

On the first day of school enrollment was 23,067 with 4,200 kids attending in person and 779 calls made to the ECISD Technology Help Desk.

After five days, enrollment stands at 30,465 and more than 4,700 students are attending in person (about 14 percent), and nearly 3,800 calls to the Technology Help Desk were made, the board recap said. Muri said the average attendance is 94 percent.

Muri showed pictures from classrooms around the district that highlighted distancing between desks and cleaning done by the custodial teams. Dividers have been placed on some desks to separate students and some are using Hula Hoops to create their individual environment.

Phase II for students to return to school in person on Aug. 26 and Phase III is on schedule for Sept. 1. Information on the district’s back to school plans may be found at www.ectorcountyisd.org/BackToSchool.

In terms of teachers, Muri said ECISD is in much better shape than it was last year when there were 350 vacancies.

Students in grades four through 12 are required to wear masks, except when eating or outside.

Teachers are required to wear face masks, except when they are eating or teaching virtually. But they must wear face masks and face shields when they are physically with students.

“Teachers are adapting really well to this environment,” Muri said. But it’s hard work and teachers have spent time over the summer learning how to adapt their craft and skills.

Muri said the custodial crews and maintenance staff have been incredibly busy cleaning things more frequently than they have before.

Phase 2 is scheduled to start Aug. 26 and almost 3,000 students are expected.

Phase 3 is scheduled for Sept. 1 and Phase 4 for Sept. 8.

Muri said the district will notify families two weeks in advance if a phase is staying the same or changing.

The end of Phase 4 is the first chance parents have to decide if they want to change their child’s education option.

From that day forward, Muri said, parents can make a different decision at the end of every grading period.

At the elementary level, about 53 percent of families chose face to face learning and 47 percent virtual.

For high school, parents 45 percent of families chose face to face learning and about 55 percent virtual.

Across the system, Muri said the split was about 50-50.

Muri said principals and support staff are on the phone trying to find students who have not yet enrolled. The ECISD Police Department also is conducting welfare checks.

“Our goal is to make contact with every child that we’re supposed to be serving,” Muri said.

In his opening comments, Muri announced that earlier in the day district leaders learned ECISD’s application for the Teacher Incentive Allotment has been accepted.

The TIA provides additional, potentially significant, compensation to highly effective teachers whose students show measurable improvement in academic growth. Muri said this will be a data-gathering year, and in 2021-22 teachers will be eligible for the pay.

ECISD is one of 47 school districts in Texas that applied for TIA this spring, the recap said.

The board also:

>> Voted 6-0 to approve purchases over $50,000. The three items on this list are emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) ordered for ECISD staff members, an agreement with Region 18 Education Service Center to consult on the new Texas Reading Academies, and a contract with Public Impact, LLC, to partner with ECISD on Opportunity Culture implementation. For more information, visit https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Domain/908.

>> Voted 6-0 to approve budget amendment No. 2. The largest part of this budget amendment is for Chromebooks, iPads and Mifi internet hotspots for students and families. It also includes construction of a fiber network throughout the district, the recap said.

>> Voted 6-0 to approve a Texas Education Agency waiver from the annual financial report due date requirements for fiscal year 2019-20.