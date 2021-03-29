  • March 29, 2021

Sparklight Dream Bigger finalist: Dowling Elementary

Sparklight Dream Bigger finalist: Dowling Elementary

Posted: Monday, March 29, 2021 1:41 pm

Sparklight Dream Bigger finalist: Dowling Elementary

Dowling Elementary School has been selected as one of 10 Sparklight Dream Bigger Finalists.

Public voting is underway at sparklight.com/contest.

Votes can be cast once per day per IP address through Wednesday. The five winning entries will each receive $3,000 to support K-12 STEM projects.

The entry was submitted by Courtney Selking, who wrote:

Dowling Elementary wants to start up a STEM club at the school! Students at Dowling Elementary do not get many (if any) STEM opportunities. Students have not been able to engage with STEM learning in meaningful and purposeful ways. This project will support students going on a field trip to Texas Tech University in Lubbock to kick-off the start of the STEM Club. On this field trip students will get a hands-on learning session that introduces students to the field of engineering. Students will learn what engineers do and how they influence our world. Students will participate in developmentally appropriate hands-on engineering activities that will excite them about engineering and allow them to explore a fascinating world of possibilities. Then after the kick-off STEM field trip a STEM club will meet regularly at Dowling Elementary. This project will also provide student hands-on STEM materials and equipment to use in the STEM club.

Posted in on Monday, March 29, 2021 1:41 pm.

