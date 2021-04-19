School redesign plans up for approval

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving School Action Fund Redesign plans for Noel and Lyndon B. Johnson elementary schools and Wilson and Young Middle School when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The gathering will be held in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Noel, LBJ and Wilson & Young received School Action Fund Planning Grants during the 2020-2021 school year.

Approving these plans will allow these campuses to apply for the School Action Fund Continuation Grants to provide additional funding to implement their plans during the 2021-2022 school year and beyond, supplemental agenda material said.

Leaders involved included a broad spectrum of people — district leaders, school leaders, teachers, parents, students and community representatives — in developing plans for all three campuses. Stakeholders expressed their desire for a growth mindset among students and teachers; opportunities for parents to engage with the school; and strong relationships between teachers and parents, the board workshop recap from April 13 said.

Personalized instruction, with a focus on Blended Learning is a key component of this work. Blended Learning is defined as a student having some control, in some manner, over his or her own learning, the recap said. The plans also provide for social-emotional support of the whole child — through mental health supports and after-school enrichment opportunities.

Special recognitions include Tech Leadership Academy Recognition; Best Communities for Music Education Designation; introduction of UIL state qualifiers; and recognition of the Broncho Spirit and MOJO Spirit Scholarship recipients.

There also will be a presentation by the Communications Department and an executive session for contract renewals.