  • February 19, 2021

School Nutrition to serve meals Saturday - Odessa American: ECISD

School Nutrition to serve meals Saturday

More Information

Participating Sites-February 20 (2 breakfasts and 2 lunches per child to cover Saturday and Sunday) 

School

Address

Breakfast and Lunch Time

Ireland Elementary

4301 Dawn Ave.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Murry Fly Elementary

11688 W. Westview

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dowling Elementary

1510 E. 17th St.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Permian High School

1800 E. 42nd St.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Bowie Middle School

500 W. 21st St.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 6:27 pm

School Nutrition to serve meals Saturday oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Friday afternoon ECISD School Nutrition served 1,176 children a total of 2,352 meals through curbside pick up.

Each child received breakfast and lunch and bottles of water.

School Nutrition will be doing the same service at five schools Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. This time, each child will be able to receive two breakfasts and two lunches, to cover Saturday and Sunday.

Posted in on Friday, February 19, 2021 6:27 pm. | Tags: ,

