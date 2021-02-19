ECISD logo wide
- More Information
-
Participating Sites-February 20 (2 breakfasts and 2 lunches per child to cover Saturday and Sunday)
School
Address
Breakfast and Lunch Time
Ireland Elementary
4301 Dawn Ave.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Murry Fly Elementary
11688 W. Westview
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Dowling Elementary
1510 E. 17th St.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Permian High School
1800 E. 42nd St.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Bowie Middle School
500 W. 21st St.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 6:27 pm
School Nutrition to serve meals Saturday
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Friday afternoon ECISD School Nutrition served 1,176 children a total of 2,352 meals through curbside pick up.
Each child received breakfast and lunch and bottles of water.
School Nutrition will be doing the same service at five schools Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. This time, each child will be able to receive two breakfasts and two lunches, to cover Saturday and Sunday.
Posted in
ECISD
on
Friday, February 19, 2021 6:27 pm.
| Tags:
School Meal,
Meals